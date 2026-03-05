Ole Miss Rebels WBB vs. Auburn Tigers Start Time and How to Watch in SEC Tournament

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball will meet Auburn in the second round of the 2026 SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 5. Tipoff at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will be at 5 p.m. CT, streaming on SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

No. 24/23 Ole Miss Rebels (21-10, 8-8 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (146-105) • 13th Season in Career (240-168)

Auburn Tigers (15-16, 3-13 SEC)

Head Coach: Larry Vickers • 1st Season at AU (15-16) • 11th Season in Career (192-115)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tiffany Greene

Color: Carolyn Peck

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

This is the 70th matchup between Ole Miss and Auburn in a series that dates to 1978. Auburn leads the series 37-32, but Ole Miss has claimed victory in six of the last seven matchups. Auburn has maintained the advantage in neutral site games against Ole Miss, holding a 7-5 overall record outside of home and away venues, but the Rebels last win did come in neutral territory.

The Rebels claimed the first five games of the series from 1978-83. Arguably its best performance against Auburn came in the first matchup of the series on Dec. 8, 1978, when Ole Miss claimed a 107-62 victory. It was the third 100-point outing by the Rebels that season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

In that game, the Rebels drained 47 field goals, which stands as the fifth-most in a single game in program history and the most by Ole Miss against an SEC opponent.

The Rebels have dominated the past two outings against the Tigers. In Ole Miss' second game in Birmingham following Winter Storm Fern, the Rebels took home a 71-45 victory. Cotie McMahon and Christeen Iwuala paved the way for Ole Miss, as McMahon led the team with 20 points. Iwuala had a double-double, her ninth of the season, with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

Larry Vickers is in his first season leading Auburn's women's basketball program. He previously held a successful stint as Norfolk State's head coach, leading the Spartans on one of their most successful periods in program history. This is his first-time coaching at the Power Four level.

Vickers has guided Auburn to a 15-16 overall record, with a 3-13 mark against SEC foes in his first year with the program. The Tigers began the season 8-0 and their most impressive win has come against No. 21 Alabama, when Auburn claimed a narrow 58-54 win. Auburn is coming off a 50-49 win over 10th-seeded Texas A&M in the first round of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament as the No. 15. seed.

Freshman guard Harissoum Coulibaly has been Auburn's leading scorer this season, averaging 10.7 points per game. Guard Kaitlyn Duhon and forward Khady Leye are just behind Coulibaly with 9.9 and 9.3 points per game, respectively.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

Leye is also Auburn's leading rebounder with 5.2 per game, and is coming off an 11-point, 15 rebound outing in the preliminary round.

Thievery highlights Auburn's defensive efforts, as it averages 11.1 steals per game. That's fourth in the SEC entering this tournament. Duhon and Coulibaly are mostly to thank for that, as they average a combined 4.7 steals per game between the two of them.

Duhon has secured 95 total steals this season, which is tops in the SEC and 10th in the country. In turn, Auburn forces 19.80 turnovers per game, putting it fourth in the conference in that mark.

