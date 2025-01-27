Ole Miss Takes Steep Dive in AP Top 25 Following Winless Week
The Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and that skid was reflected in the latest Associated Press Top 25 that was released on Monday.
Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3 SEC) fell seven spots to No. 23 in this week's poll, down from the ranking of No. 16 that it held last week. You can view the entirety of the rankings below with SEC teams indicated in bold.
1. Auburn Tigers
2. Duke Blue Devils
3. Iowa State Cyclones
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Florida Gators
6. Houston Cougars
7. Michigan State Spartans
8. Tennessee Volunteers
9. Marquette Golden Eagles
10. Purdue Boilermakers
11. Kansas Jayhawks
12. Kentucky Wildcats
13. Texas A&M Aggies
14. Mississippi State Bulldogs
15. St. John's Red Storm
16. Oregon Ducks
17. Wisconsin Badgers
18. Illinois Fighting Illini
19. Memphis Tigers
20. Missouri Tigers
21. Louisville Cardinals
22. Texas Tech Red Raiders
23. Ole Miss Rebels
24. Vanderbilt Commodores
25. UConn Huskies
All five of Ole Miss' losses so far this season have come to teams listed in this week's AP Top 25. The Rebels have dropped games to No. 10 Purdue, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 19 Memphis and No. 20 Missouri.
The road loss against Missouri was the most recent blemish on Ole Miss' docket, one that came in the form of an 83-75 final score on Saturday. After the game, Rebels head coach Chris Beard discussed how his team needs to respond in the days ahead after dropping three straight league games.
"We just stay the course," Beard said after the loss to Missouri. "This is the SEC. A two-game winning streak, it's free breakfast burritos in the morning, and people want to throw you a parade. A two-game losing streak, you feel like the sun won't come up tomorrow. It's short-term memory.
"Same thing we do after wins. We just get back to work. Right now, we're in a little slide. We've played three of the best teams in the country, and so it's understandable in this league. We've just got to keep working. It's a long season. It's an 18-round fight. We've got to play better, and most importantly, we've just got to stay the course."
The Rebels will take the floor again on Wednesday when they play host to the Texas Longhorns at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.