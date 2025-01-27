The Grove Report

Ole Miss Takes Steep Dive in AP Top 25 Following Winless Week

The Ole Miss Rebels took a nosedive in the latest installment of the AP Poll.

Jackson Harris

Jan 25, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) shoots against Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) and guard Aidan Shaw (23) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) shoots against Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) and guard Aidan Shaw (23) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and that skid was reflected in the latest Associated Press Top 25 that was released on Monday.

Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3 SEC) fell seven spots to No. 23 in this week's poll, down from the ranking of No. 16 that it held last week. You can view the entirety of the rankings below with SEC teams indicated in bold.

1. Auburn Tigers

2. Duke Blue Devils

3. Iowa State Cyclones

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

5. Florida Gators

6. Houston Cougars

7. Michigan State Spartans

8. Tennessee Volunteers

9. Marquette Golden Eagles

10. Purdue Boilermakers

11. Kansas Jayhawks

12. Kentucky Wildcats

13. Texas A&M Aggies

14. Mississippi State Bulldogs

15. St. John's Red Storm

16. Oregon Ducks

17. Wisconsin Badgers

18. Illinois Fighting Illini

19. Memphis Tigers

20. Missouri Tigers

21. Louisville Cardinals

22. Texas Tech Red Raiders

23. Ole Miss Rebels

24. Vanderbilt Commodores

25. UConn Huskies

All five of Ole Miss' losses so far this season have come to teams listed in this week's AP Top 25. The Rebels have dropped games to No. 10 Purdue, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 19 Memphis and No. 20 Missouri.

The road loss against Missouri was the most recent blemish on Ole Miss' docket, one that came in the form of an 83-75 final score on Saturday. After the game, Rebels head coach Chris Beard discussed how his team needs to respond in the days ahead after dropping three straight league games.

"We just stay the course," Beard said after the loss to Missouri. "This is the SEC. A two-game winning streak, it's free breakfast burritos in the morning, and people want to throw you a parade. A two-game losing streak, you feel like the sun won't come up tomorrow. It's short-term memory.

"Same thing we do after wins. We just get back to work. Right now, we're in a little slide. We've played three of the best teams in the country, and so it's understandable in this league. We've just got to keep working. It's a long season. It's an 18-round fight. We've got to play better, and most importantly, we've just got to stay the course."

The Rebels will take the floor again on Wednesday when they play host to the Texas Longhorns at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

