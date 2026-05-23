5 LSU Players Ole Miss Fans Need to Know For Next Season

The SEC-opening game between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers is one that will set the tone early for what the 2026 season will look like for each team. Both will be directed under new leadership, with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin's move from Ole Miss putting Pete Golding into the Rebels' head coaching position.

Golding will be seeking a continuation of the momentum that his team gathered during the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs, in which the Rebels made a run to the semi-finals in his first set of games as interim head coach.

In order for that momentum to take full effect, the Rebels will need to be fully prepared for the chaos that will ensue during the Magnolia Bowl. Here are five key players to watch out for as Ole Miss and LSU take the field.

Whit Weeks, LB

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Weeks had just 28 total tackles last season in limited action due to injury but he showed what he's capable of in 2024 when he tallied 120 total tackles (61 solo), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups and one in

While the Tigers have a slew of talented new players on offense, Weeks remains one of the top players to watch on the defensive side of the ball.

Harlem Berry, RB

Running back Harlem Berry will be returning for his second season with the Tigers, and as LSU's first-string running back, is expected to have a break out season.

During his true freshman campaign, the former four-star logged 491 yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries, adding a 43-yard long run to his resume. With Ole Miss' defensive strength centered on the pass rush, Berry will be a crucial component of LSU's success if the Tigers hope to take home a win from Oxford, Mississippi — and the Rebels will need to cover all bases with offensive threats both on the ground and in the air.

DJ Pickett, CB

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Javonnie Gibson (11) during the third quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Also returning in the wake of a successful true freshman season, LSU cornerback DJ Pickett will be a key playmaker in limiting the Rebels' air raid offense and shutting down any passes from Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Pickett finished his freshman season with 35 total tackles — 28 of them solo — and three interceptions. He also moved up to add three sacks to his record, marking his versatility and instincts during his first year of collegiate play.

Although Pickett is still a young player, he will be expected to lead the Tigers' defense downfield and provide tricky coverage for Chambliss and his receivers to navigate.

Jayce Brown, WR

Nov 15, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Jayce Brown is an incoming transfer from Kansas State, and is expected to break out as the Tigers' lead X-route runner. Brown is fast and surprisingly physical, especially for his 6-foot, 179 pound frame.

Brown fluctuated in his three seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats, most recently catching 41 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged about 17.4 yards per catch, a number he's maintained in all three years of collegiate play.

This designates him as an extremely versatile X receiver who is prepared for the long balls that quarterback Sam Leavitt will be throwing his way, especially as the two work around Ole Miss' experienced secondary. Brown is seeking the kind of recognition that can only be found through standout SEC performance, and Ole Miss will need to conduct the perfect coverage scheme to keep him locked down.

Jordan Ross, DL

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) goes in to tackle Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Tennessee star defensive lineman Jordan Ross is one of the reasons that Kiffin's transfer portal class ended up as the No. 1-ranked class in the 2026 window. While leading the defensive front for the Volunteers in two lackluster seasons, Ross stacked up 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble return on that same play.

Ross had something of a breakout during his second year with the Volunteers, in which he gained most of those numbers during his 11 appearances on the field. Although his numbers didn't quite indicate stellar play, his energy on the field was noticeable during the snaps he played, with incredibly pass rush potential and the ability to win one-on-ones in order to force his way into the pocket and upset quarterbacks. This will be especially dangerous for Chambliss, who is Ole Miss' most notable offensive weapon.

In a stark difference from his role at Tennesee, however, Ross will actually be a key starter in LSU's defensive rotation, carrying all of those traits with the hunger for more numbers into the game against Ole Miss. His presence will add considerable pressure to the Rebels' trenches, as the offensive line seeks to protect Chambliss from the threat of LSU's dangerous pass rushers.

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