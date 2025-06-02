Ole Miss Women's Basketball Battling Duke Blue Devils, North Carolina for Top Forward
Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington five-star forward Chamiah Francis has quickly emerged as one of the top prospects in America heading into her senior campaign.
Francis, a top-five forward in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is coming off of an impressive junior season for her prep squad in the Sunshine State.
Now, she's reeled in a myriad of offers with the top programs in the nation looking to earn her services moving forward.
Francis has now locked in several visits in the fall with Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels earning one of their own.
The 6-foot-3 forward will check out the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Aug. 31), Alabama Crimson Tide (Sept. 6), Duke Blue Devils (Sept. 19), Ole Miss Rebels (Sept. 27), Florida State Seminoles (Oct. 10) and North Carolina Tar Heels (Oct. 25) this fall.
It'a a visit schedule that includes the "Who's Who" of college basketball with a slew of schools ready to roll out the red carpet for the talented post presence.
"Francis has had a strong 12-month run since the NCAA Basketball Academy in Memphis last July. She possesses legitimate high-major college size and athleticism," 247Sports wrote of Francis' game.
"Francis is playing her way into the discussion among the top frontcourt prospects in the class, as she is a force to be reckoned with inside the lane. Her ability to make things happen with her activity around the rim for the Miami Suns kept them in striking distance in both of their games."
Ole Miss is on a tear on the recruiting trail as of late with McPhee-McCuin and Co. dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal while making their presence felt in the high school scene as well.
The Rebels recently added a commitment from one of the top guards in Alabama to the 2027 Recruiting Cycle to jumpstart the class.
The Commitment: Reece Davis [Guard]
McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from coveted Alabama guard Reece Davis, she announced via social media last Tuesday.
Davis, a former Auburn Tigers commit, is one of the top guards in Alabama with McPhee-McCuin and Co. coming in hot to secure her services.
The 5-foot-7 guard officially visited Ole Miss last month and is the first commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle for the Rebels.
Davis secured First-Team All-State honors last season after averaging 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists a night.
A true sharpshooter, Davis shot 52 percent from the field and 42. 1 percent from three-point range during her sophomore campaign.
She scored 30 points or more points in nine games last season last season while dominating the prep scene.
