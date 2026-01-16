Pete Golding Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat for Ole Miss Amid First Offseason

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding continues navigating his first offseason as the shot-caller of the program in Oxford after leading the Rebels to a pair of College Football Playoff wins over Tulane and Georgia.

Once Lane Kiffin departed the Magnolia State for the head coaching gig at LSU, Ole Miss officials turned to Golding to steer the ship in the right direction where he has made an impact across his first 50 days on the job.

Despite being dealt a challenging hand, Golding has continued making the most of his resources and opportunities in order to keep the Rebels afloat amid a unique time in Oxford.

Now, Ole Miss is cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program currently holding the No. 2 rated class in America with 19 additions to this point.

Yes, Golding and Co. have seen multiple impactful players depart this offseason with Princewill Umanmielen, TJ Dottery, and Da'Shawn Womack hit the portal, but the coaching staff continues countering with strong additions.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud became the latest highly-touted addition after revealing a commitment to Ole Miss on Thursday - just hours after Umanmielen hit the portal.

Golding and Co. hosted Renaud on a visit to the Magnolia State on Thursday with the coaching staff quickly striking in order to land a pledge from the highly-touted SEC transfer.

Renaud signed with the Crimson Tide as a Top-15 defensive lineman in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is a versatile defender where he took on a critical role with Alabama after suiting up in 15 games across the 2025 season with three starts.

Renaud recorded a career-high 18 tackles, followed by 1.5 tackles for a loss where most of his production came in the postseason after receiving the nod as a starter.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Ole Miss' No. 2 Transfer Portal Class continues stealing headlines with multiple immediate impact players arriving in Oxford this offseason as the program remains active in the market:

The Transfer Portal Additions [19]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

