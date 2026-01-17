Alabama Crimson Tide Land Commitment From Ole Miss Football Transfer Lineman

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Ethan Fields has committed to Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3 Sports.

Fields originally signed with the Rebels as a three-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he spent three seasons in Oxford with the Ole Miss program.

The 6-foot-3, 320 pounds took a redshirt season in his first year with the program where he then appeared in just four games across his second season in 2024.

Fast forward to the 2025 season amid Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run and the Louisiana native struggled to crack the rotation in the Magnolia State.

Now, Fields is off to Tuscaloosa with an opportunity to have a fresh start in the Southeastern Conference after making his move.

BREAKING: Ole Miss transfer OL Ethan Fields has Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3



The 6’4 315 OL will have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/FrHb9u2i0C — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2026

Ole Miss added the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal this offseason once LSU Tigers free agent Carius Curne made the move from Baton Rouge to Oxford.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, it had Curne opting to explore options elsewhere.

Now, he's a Rebel after making his move after appearing in double-digit games for LSU as a true freshman in 2025. Curne will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ole Miss has dominated in the Transfer Portal with the No. 2 rated class in America.

