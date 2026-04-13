Ole Miss Women's Basketball Eyeing Elite LSU Tigers Guard Amid Transfer Portal Chaos

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue firing on all cylinders in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the coaching staff quickly assembling a strong haul across the first week of the window.

Once the free agent market opened for business, McPhee-McCuin and Co. hit the ground running with a quick commitment from one of the top bucket-getters available: Talaysia Cooper.

The Tennessee Volunteers transfer led the Lady Volunteers last season in points (16.0), assists (3.6) and steals (2.7) per game, while also averaging 4.7 rebounds to earn All-SEC Second Team honors for the second consecutive year.

"Talaysia is a key piece to this reload here at Ole Miss," said McPhee-McCuin. "I've known her since she was in 9th grade and I've always been a fan of her game.

"There's no doubt in my mind, Coop will thrive with a fresh start and reach her peak to compete at the highest level and prepare for her future as a pro."

From there, additions from Maya Anderson, Knisha Godfrey and Emily Howard rolled in as the five quick additions for the Rebels out of the transfer portal.

The handful of transfer additions join returners Desrae Kyles, Lauren Jacobs and Sira Thienou - Ole Miss currently has eight student-athletes on its 2026-27 roster with more to come.

Sources have indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that LSU Tigers guard Jada Richard is a transfer the coaching staff is taking a deeper dive into.

NEWS: Richard has officially entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag, sources told @On3. https://t.co/CdVLwKDuGX — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 13, 2026

The Lafayette (La.) native hit the Transfer Portal last Thursday in a stunning move for the program in Baton Rouge with Ole Miss reportedly linked to the former No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.

The former No. 1 prospect in the Bayou State had a big-time 2025-26 campaign as the program's starting point guard for 34 of the program’s 35 games where she put together averages of 9.5 points and 3.3 assists a night.

Now, Richard is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a "do-not-contact" tag attached to her name. Can the Ole Miss Rebels lock in the talented point guard with starting experience in the SEC?

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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