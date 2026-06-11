SEC Releases Kickoff Times For Every Ole Miss Game in 2026 Season

It can't be understated how much anticipation Ole Miss Rebels fans have for the 2026 football season. The program is starting a new era under head coach Pete Golding. Although Golding has already been the head coach in the most high-pressured games a college can.

Still, knowing Golding can lead the team to a CFP semifinal may have the anticipation higher than it would have originally. This is going to be an important season for the program and for Golding.

The schedule isn't going to be easy, but that's just part of life in the SEC. On Wednesday night, the conference released start times for every game in the 2026 season. Let's take a closer look at when Rebels fans need to plan to be in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium or in front of the nearest television.

Let The Chaos Begin

The first game that is more than likely catching everyone's eye is the much-anticipated matchup with the LSU Tigers. The Tigers will be coming into Oxford for a game under the lights. Not sure anyone expected anything different with that one. Lane Kiffin may need to wear earplugs on the sidelines.

As for the rest of the conference slate, the term flex is going to be one to annoy the entire fan base. Four of the Rebels' conference games for the 2026 season could be flexed to any time the conference sees fit. Those games include the Florida Gators, Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs.

The Rebels' meeting with the Missouri Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oklahoma Sooners are set for an afternoon kickoff. While the game with the Auburn Tigers is set for an early kick. The Egg Bowl is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Friday November 27th.

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels cheerleaders run an Ole Miss flag across the field after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Seeing the official times of each game can only mean that we are drawing near to the greatest time of the year. Plans are being made, tickets are being bought. The beauty of college football is seeing a rowdy fan base give everything they have to the opposing team on a beautiful fall Saturday.

Until September, fans will now be processing this information, worrying if certain times at certain road games will bode well for the Rebels' chances at grabbing a win. Yeah, it's only June, but that doesn't mean you can't start planning how you and your friends are going to get to the College Football Playoff.

It's nearly football time, folks!

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