Ole Miss Women's Basketball Hires Critical Component to Staff in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. – Continuing to bolster her staff for the 2025-26 season, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has hired Danetra Forrest Williams as the special assistant to the head coach, Ole Miss women's basketball announced Wednesday.
"I am incredibly excited to have another Ole Miss alumni in the Touhy Building with us," said McPhee-McCuin. "Dee is not only alumna, but a true supporter of Ole Miss women's basketball.
"She is also a pro in everything she does! Her impact will be felt immediately throughout our building and in the community."
As a standout Rebel from 2005-08, Williams shot 46 percent from the field and averaged 5.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 93 appearances. Additionally, she helped lead Ole Miss to the Elite Eight during the 2006-07 season.
Following her time in Oxford, Williams served as an assistant coach at Jones County Community College where she helped the Lady Bobcats to a 19-8 record and a MACJC Championship.
In 2014, Williams was named the head women's basketball coach at Coahoma Community College, spending three years at the helm.
Ole Miss hoops continues working through the offseason ahead of a critical 2025-26 stretch in Oxford.
