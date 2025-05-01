Ole Miss Women's Basketball Labeled 'Transfer Portal Winner' This Offseason
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program reconstructing the 2025-26 roster.
The Rebels have been active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with near double-digit commitments as it currently stands.
Now, ESPN's Charlie Creme has labeled Ole Miss as a key Transfer Portal 'winner' this offseason after landing multiple immediate impact pieces.
ESPN's Take: "Just one month after the Rebels' season ended in the Sweet 16 and five key players used up their eligibility, Ole Miss has been remade.
"Yolett McPhee-McCuin added seven players from the portal, a diversified group that should give Ole Miss another chance at a competitive SEC season and a deep NCAA tournament run.
"[Cotie] McMahon is the headliner and could pair with rising sophomore Sira Thienou to form a duo that excels on both ends of the floor. [Latasha] Lattimore improved dramatically in her one year at Virginia and could provide some inside scoring, while Murray and Peterson give the Rebels some perimeter offense."
ESPN's 10 Winners:
1. Tennessee
2. Ole Miss
3. South Carolina
4. LSU
5. TCU
6. Maryland
7. Oklahoma State
8. Baylor
9. Louisville
10. SMU
Ole Miss has secured seven newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with McPhee-McCuin dominating the recruiting trail.
Who's set to make their way to Oxford this offseason?
Meet the Newcomers: Rebels Rolling on the Trail
No. 1: Latasha Lattimore - Virginia
"Tash is a dynamic human being and talent," said Coach Yo. "She committed to Coach Quentin Hillsman out of high school and it's really cool to see them reunite! I've always loved her game and I'm excited to mentor her in the last stage of her collegiate career!"
As a redshirt senior at Virginia, Lattimore was a standout performer for the Cavaliers, averaging a near double-double with 14.3 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. Additionally, Lattimore will be a vital defender in the paint for the Rebels, as she tallied an impressive 69 total blocks this season, which ranks 18th-best in the nation.
No. 2: Jayla Murray - Wichita State
The past two seasons, Murray has been a highly touted student-athlete at Wichita State, earning a spot on the 2024-25 AAC All Conference Second Team.
As a redshirt junior, Murray was the Shockers' leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The St. Louis, Missouri, native finished in double figures 22 times, notched two 20-point performances and two double-doubles.
Throughout her entire career at Wichita State, Murray saw minutes in 62 games, earning a starting spot in 49 of those contests.
No. 3: Kaitlin Peterson - UCF
The Rebels landed a commitment from UCF star Kaitlin Peterson last week after going public with a decision. The program is yet to announce the talented transfer as a signee.
The 5-foot-9 senior is coming off of a stellar 2024-25 campaign after averaging 21.4 points per game on the season.
No. 4: Tianna Thompson - Georgia Tech
Thompson comes to Ole Miss after spending a year at Georgia Tech, where she appeared in 21 games as a true freshman.
The Atlanta, Georgia, native provided a spark in multiple games for the Yellow Jackets, including their matchup against Florida State, scoring a career-high 19 points, going 8-of-11 from the field, including three 3-pointers.
No. 5: Debrasha Powe - Mississippi State
"Debreasha represents all what's right about the state of Mississippi," said McPhee-McCuin. "She's a leader, a person of great faith, and has phenomenal support from her family and people in the state.
Starting in all but one of the 99 career games she has appeared in, Powe averages 8.51 points.
No. 6: Desrae Kyles - Central Michigan
"Desrae's addition will be an important piece to this puzzle," said McPhee-McCuin. "Her size, length and personality are incredible. There are truly no ceilings to her potential and I am excited and grateful that she is apart of our family here at Ole Miss!"
Appearing in 13 games as a true freshman, Kyles averaged 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.8% from the field.
The 6-5 center notched multiple notable games for Chippewas, scoring a season-high seven points against Cleveland State and a season-high seven rebounds against Buffalo. Kyles did not compete as a sophomore, electing to redshirt the 2024-25 season.
No. 7: Denim DeShields - Mississippi State
It's another impactful addition for the Rebels heading into the 2025-26 season after DeShields started in all 34 games played for the Bulldogs last year.
The talented 5-foot-5 guard averaged 27.1 minutes per game for Mississippi State during the 2025-26 season with averages of 5.7 points, 3.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
Before making her way to the Southeastern Conference, DeShields spent two seasons with the UAB Blazers.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.