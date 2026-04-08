Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Dynamic Canadian Transfer

Boise State Broncos center Emily Howard is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday afternoon.

Howard checks in as a fast-rising post player where she began her career with the Liberty Flames prior to making her move to Boise State.

The 6-foot-5 center gives Ole Miss a post presence for the 2026-27 season where she is coming off of a junior campaign averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds across 27 appearances - showcasing flashes of efficiency and physicality in the paint.

Howard, a Canada native, played her high school ball in Memphis (Tenn.) where she now returns closer to home for her final season of eligibility.

“It’s a great program,” Howard told Ole Miss 365, “and they have a winning culture. There are also great coaches and staff.

“Coach Yo is amazing. She is definitely one of a kind.”

Courtesy of Emily Howard via X.

She revealed how she will be used to the Ole Miss program as she gears up for the season in the Magnolia State.

“Definitely my size, my physical strength…A lot of people in the SEC are all big, so I’m excited to go to work,” said Howard.

Ole Miss has now added a pair of talented offensive weapons for the 2026-27 season after making their moves on Wednesday - spearheaded by Tennessee Volunteers transfer Talaysia Cooper.

The 6-foot bucket-getter is fresh off of a dominant 2025-26 campaign where she led the Volunteers in scoring with 16.0 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Tennessee.

Cooper started her college career at South Carolina before transferring to the Lady Vols following her freshman campaign where the elite bucket-getter will now make her third stop across the SEC.

"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said during last year's NCAA Tournament.

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