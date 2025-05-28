Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Prized Guard, Alabama Native
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from coveted Alabama guard Reece Davis, she announced via social media on Tuesday.
Davis, a former Auburn Tigers commit, is one of the top guards in Alabama with McPhee-McCuin and Co. coming in hot to secure her services.
The 5-foot-7 guard officially visited Ole Miss last month and is the first commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle for the Rebels.
Davis secured First-Team All-State honors last season after averaging 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists a night.
A true sharpshooter, Davis shot 52 percent from the field and 42. 1 percent from three-point range during her sophomore campaign.
She scored 30 points or more points in nine games last season last season while dominating the prep scene.
Now, she's Oxford bound after going public with a commitment decision to join McPhee-McCuin and Co. for the next level.
“They’re like a family,” Davis said of Ole Miss in an interview with AL.com. “I can tell the whole community loves them, and especially the coach.
"Went to eat with her for lunch, and they were all chanting her name and waving at her. I can tell it’s real — a small community and feeling like home.”
The 247Sports Scouting Report: "Davis’ game has grown immensely over the past 12 months. She is one of the league leaders in assists during adidas 3SSB Circuit play this spring which is exactly what she’ll be called upon to do at the college level.
"Davis is a perimeter shot making option who can create her shot when needed as well. Davis willingness to defend has been a place of growth the last 12 months as well.
"She is putting in the time in the weight room to keep maturing physically. All these pieces are giving Davis every possible advantage to be ready to compete early in her college career."
McPhee-McCuin continues a dominant offseason on the recruiting scene after landing one of the top NCAA Transfer Portal Classes in America.
Now, it's the Rebels striking on the high school scene with a pledge from one of the top prospects in Alabama.
