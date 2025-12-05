Pete Golding, Ole Miss Football Flip Pair of Prized Prospects From SEC Rivals

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff capped off the Early Signing Period in dominant fashion after pulling off a pair of flips on the final day.

In what has become a chaotic week in Oxford following the departure of head coach Lane Kiffin, Golding has stepped in as the new shot-caller in the Magnolia State where he's set off fireworks for the Rebels.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Now, after signing 17 newcomers on Wednesday, Golding and Co. have pulled off a pair of flips at the buzzer on Friday.

The Friday Flips:

No. 1: Jase Mathews - No. 3 WR in America

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed on Friday.

The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies in August, but the staff in Oxford kept a foot on the gas for the elite wideout down the stretch.

Ole Miss hired ex-Rebel Donte Moncrief to the staff during the offseason where he's quickly provided a boost to the program's recruiting department. - while having a close relationship with Mathews.

Moncrief, who finished his career in Oxford in 2013, spent seven seasons in the National Football League where he's now made his return to the program.

Now, the No. 3 rated wide receiver in America is Oxford bound after flipping from Auburn on Friday.

No. 2: Jalan Chapman - Top Louisiana OL

New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after backing off of a pledge to LSU on Monday.

Chapman, one of the top interior offensive linemen in Louisiana, committed to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans during his recruitment process, but reopened his recruitment on Monday amid a coaching change.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder remained a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with Ole Miss landing the commitment - and signature - of the ex-LSU Tigers pledge.

Chapman recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers, but with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, he's now switched his decision. He's an Ole Miss Rebel.

"After prayer and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to fully reopen my recruitment and continue this process with clarity and purpose," Chapman wrote via X this week.

Now, he's a Rebels after Golding and Co. successfully flip the talented Louisiana prospect.

