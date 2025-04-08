Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Prized Transfer, Top-100 Prospect
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer Tianna Thompson, she revealed via social media on Tuesday,
Thompson, a former Top-100 prospect in America, recently wrapped up her true freshman campaign with the Yellow Jackets during the 2024-25 season.
The youngster shined in her breakout game against the Florida State Seminoles after finishing with a career-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a trio of three-pointers
Now, after one season with Georgia Tech, Thompson has elected to make the move to Oxford and join the Rebels.
The 5-foot-10 guard is coming off of her freshman campaign with averages of 4.0 points and 1.0 rebounds on 53.9 percent shooting.
Thompson is the fourth addition for the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
McPhee-McCuin and Co. remain on the hunt for the top talent available to make their way to Oxford.
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having.
"But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids. Yeah, but I have dreams, too, and I want to be a Final Four coach."
The final AP poll of the season can be seen below:
(Parentheses are first place votes)
- UConn Huskies (31)
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- UCLA Bruins
- Texas Longhorns
- Southern Cal Trojans
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Duke Blue Devils
- LSU Tigers
- NC State Wolfpack
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Maryland Terrapins
- Kansas State Wildcats
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Baylor Bears
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Florida State Seminoles
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Michigan Wolverines
