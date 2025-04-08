The Grove Report

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Prized Transfer, Top-100 Prospect

The Rebels reel in another impactful transfer, Ole Miss continues handling business on the recruiting trail.

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer Tianna Thompson, she revealed via social media on Tuesday,

Thompson, a former Top-100 prospect in America, recently wrapped up her true freshman campaign with the Yellow Jackets during the 2024-25 season.

The youngster shined in her breakout game against the Florida State Seminoles after finishing with a career-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a trio of three-pointers

Now, after one season with Georgia Tech, Thompson has elected to make the move to Oxford and join the Rebels.

The 5-foot-10 guard is coming off of her freshman campaign with averages of 4.0 points and 1.0 rebounds on 53.9 percent shooting.

Thompson is the fourth addition for the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

McPhee-McCuin and Co. remain on the hunt for the top talent available to make their way to Oxford.

"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said.

"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having.

"But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids. Yeah, but I have dreams, too, and I want to be a Final Four coach."

The final AP poll of the season can be seen below:

(Parentheses are first place votes)

  1. UConn Huskies (31)
  2. South Carolina Gamecocks
  3. UCLA Bruins
  4. Texas Longhorns
  5. Southern Cal Trojans
  6. TCU Horned Frogs
  7. Duke Blue Devils
  8. LSU Tigers
  9. NC State Wolfpack
  10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  11. Oklahoma Sooners
  12. Maryland Terrapins
  13. Kansas State Wildcats
  14. North Carolina Tar Heels
  15. Tennessee Lady Volunteers
  16. Kentucky Wildcats
  17. Ole Miss Rebels
  18. Baylor Bears
  19. Ohio State Buckeyes
  20. Alabama Crimson Tide
  21. West Virginia Mountaineers
  22. Florida State Seminoles
  23. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
  24. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  25. Michigan Wolverines

