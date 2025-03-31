Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Prized Virginia Transfer
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Virginia forward Latasha Lattimore, she revealed via social media on Monday.
Lattimore, one of the top available forwards in the NCAA Transfer Portal, quickly shuts down her process and will join the Rebels for her final season of college ball.
The veteran front-court piece began her playing career with the Texas Longhorns during the 2021-22 season before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes after just one season.
After one season with Texas and two seasons in Miami, Lattimore then made the move to Virginia last season.
Now, she'll head to Oxford for her final season of eligibility after revealing a commitment decision on Monday.
Lattimore is coming off of a career year for the Cavaliers after posting averages of 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season.
McPhee-McCuin was transparent about the next steps in building a National Championship caliber roster in Oxford following the programs Sweet 16 loss to the UCLA Bruins.
The quick answer: Stack proven talent via the portal and watch the number of wins grow.
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having. But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids.
"Yeah, but I have dreams, too, and I want to be a Final Four coach. And in order to do that -- and I want players that want to be a part of the Final Four, and this group did, all right? But this is -- I'm young in this, and we're just getting started.
"And so the next step is to get a Janiah Barker out the portal (laughing). To get a Lauren Betts out the portal. Because that's what Cori did and now they're going to the Elite 8."
