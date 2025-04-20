Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Talented Transfer Forward
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Central Michigan forward Desrae Kyles, she revealed via social media on Saturday.
Kyles, who immediately provides the Rebels with a front-court presence for the 2025-26 season, averaged 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on 52.8 percent shooting during her time with the Chippewas.
The 6-foot-5 post player adds to a talented haul for the Rebels with the program reconstructing the roster this offseason.
Kyles is a Michigan native where she began her career with Central Michigan prior to making the move to the Southeastern Conference.
For the Rebels, all eyes are on the Transfer Portal this offseason with the program already hitting it with force.
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having. But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids.
"Yeah, but I have dreams, too, and I want to be a Final Four coach. And in order to do that -- and I want players that want to be a part of the Final Four, and this group did, all right? But this is -- I'm young in this, and we're just getting started."
Meet the Newcomers: Rebels Rolling on the Trail
Cotie McMahon: Ohio State [Forward]
The sought-after transfer selected Ole Miss over the likes of Kentucky and Tennessee with the trio of programs emerging as contenders for her services down the stretch.
McMahon is coming off of a dominant three-year stretch with the Ohio State Buckeyes after earning All-Big Ten honors in each of the last three seasons.
The 6-foot forward was named to the first team in 2024 and 2025 along with second team in 2023. McMahon was also named the conference's Freshman of the Year in 2023.
During the 2024-25 season, McMahon averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 44.4 percent shooting with the Buckeyes.
Latasha Lattimore: Virginia [Forward]
"Tash is a dynamic human being and talent," said Coach Yo. "She committed to Coach Quentin Hillsman out of high school and it's really cool to see them reunite! I've always loved her game and I'm excited to mentor her in the last stage of her collegiate career!"
As a redshirt senior at Virginia, Lattimore was a standout performer for the Cavaliers, averaging a near double-double with 14.3 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game.
Additionally, Lattimore will be a vital defender in the paint for the Rebels, as she tallied an impressive 69 total blocks this season, which ranks 18th-best in the nation.
Prior to her time at Virginia, Lattimore spent two standout seasons at Miami.
In her first year with the Hurricanes, the Toronto, Ontario, native appeared in nine games and averaged 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game before sustaining an injury to cut her season short.
Lattimore began her career at Texas where she played in all 32 games and helped the Longhorns advance to the Elite Eight.
As a true freshman, Lattimore totaled three double-digit scoring outings and averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes of action per game.
Jayla Murray: Wichita State [Guard]
The past two seasons, Murray has been a highly touted student-athlete at Wichita State, earning a spot on the 2024-25 AAC All Conference Second Team.
As a redshirt junior, Murray was the Shockers' leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
The St. Louis, Missouri, native finished in double figures 22 times, notched two 20-point performances and two double-doubles.
Throughout her entire career at Wichita State, Murray saw minutes in 62 games, earning a starting spot in 49 of those contests.
Prior to her time as a Shocker, Murray started her collegiate career at Florida Southwestern State. Murray's game was just as strong as a Buccaneer, as she was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference accolades during the 2021-22 season.
Kaitlin Peterson: UCF [Guard]
The Rebels landed a commitment from UCF star Kaitlin Peterson this offseason after going public with a decision. The program is yet to announce the talented transfer as a signee.
The 5-foot-9 senior is coming off of a stellar 2024-25 campaign after averaging 21.4 points per game on the season.
Tianna Thompson: Georgia Tech [Guard]
Thompson, a former Top-100 prospect in America, recently wrapped up her true freshman campaign with the Yellow Jackets during the 2024-25 season.
The youngster shined in her breakout game against the Florida State Seminoles after finishing with a career-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a trio of three-pointers
Now, after one season with Georgia Tech, Thompson has elected to make the move to Oxford and join the Rebels.
The 5-foot-10 guard is coming off of her freshman campaign with averages of 4.0 points and 1.0 rebounds on 53.9 percent shooting.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.