Ole Miss Women's Basketball Portal Update: Rebels Land Commitments From Top Targets
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels hold one of America's top NCAA Transfer Portal hauls with the program handling business on the recruiting trail.
After a Sweet 16 loss in the NCAA Tournament, McPhee-McCuin and Co. immediately began roster reconstruction in Oxford via the portal.
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward." McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having. But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches."
Now, Ole Miss flaunts one of the top Transfer Portal hauls in the nation with the program up to seven commitments this offseason. Which newcomers make up the portal class?
Meet the Newcomers: Rebels Up To Seven Portal Pledges
No. 1: Latasha Lattimore - Virginia
"Tash is a dynamic human being and talent," said Coach Yo. "She committed to Coach Quentin Hillsman out of high school and it's really cool to see them reunite! I've always loved her game and I'm excited to mentor her in the last stage of her collegiate career!"
As a redshirt senior at Virginia, Lattimore was a standout performer for the Cavaliers, averaging a near double-double with 14.3 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. Additionally, Lattimore will be a vital defender in the paint for the Rebels, as she tallied an impressive 69 total blocks this season, which ranks 18th-best in the nation.
No. 2: Jayla Murray - Wichita State
The past two seasons, Murray has been a highly touted student-athlete at Wichita State, earning a spot on the 2024-25 AAC All Conference Second Team.
As a redshirt junior, Murray was the Shockers' leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The St. Louis, Missouri, native finished in double figures 22 times, notched two 20-point performances and two double-doubles.
Throughout her entire career at Wichita State, Murray saw minutes in 62 games, earning a starting spot in 49 of those contests.
No. 3: Kaitlin Peterson - UCF
The Rebels landed a commitment from UCF star Kaitlin Peterson last week after going public with a decision. The program is yet to announce the talented transfer as a signee.
The 5-foot-9 senior is coming off of a stellar 2024-25 campaign after averaging 21.4 points per game on the season.
No. 4: Tianna Thompson - Georgia Tech
Thompson comes to Ole Miss after spending a year at Georgia Tech, where she appeared in 21 games as a true freshman.
The Atlanta, Georgia, native provided a spark in multiple games for the Yellow Jackets, including their matchup against Florida State, scoring a career-high 19 points, going 8-of-11 from the field, including three 3-pointers.
No. 5: Debrasha Powe - Mississippi State
"Debreasha represents all what's right about the state of Mississippi," said McPhee-McCuin. "She's a leader, a person of great faith, and has phenomenal support from her family and people in the state.
Starting in all but one of the 99 career games she has appeared in, Powe averages 8.51 points.
No. 6: Desrae Kyles - Central Michigan
"Desrae's addition will be an important piece to this puzzle," said McPhee-McCuin. "Her size, length and personality are incredible. There are truly no ceilings to her potential and I am excited and grateful that she is apart of our family here at Ole Miss!"
Appearing in 13 games as a true freshman, Kyles averaged 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.8% from the field.
The 6-5 center notched multiple notable games for Chippewas, scoring a season-high seven points against Cleveland State and a season-high seven rebounds against Buffalo. Kyles did not compete as a sophomore, electing to redshirt the 2024-25 season.
No. 7: Denim DeShields - Mississippi State
It's another impactful addition for the Rebels heading into the 2025-26 season after DeShields started in all 34 games played for the Bulldogs last year.
The talented 5-foot-5 guard averaged 27.1 minutes per game for Mississippi State during the 2025-26 season with averages of 5.7 points, 3.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
Before making her way to the Southeastern Conference, DeShields spent two seasons with the UAB Blazers.
