Ole Miss Women's Basketball Releases Official 2025-26 Schedule Ahead of Season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Ole Miss women's basketball season will be here before we know it, as the Rebels have received their SEC slate for the 2025-26 campaign, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Fans will have the chance to catch the Rebels at home in the SJB Pavilion for eight games of conference action, with Ole Miss hosting two AP top 25 finishers from last season.
The schedule consists of a single round robin of home or away (14 games) with one rotating opponent that will be played at home and away (2 games).
Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponent changes annually. This marks the 17th season of the 16-game schedule for women's basketball.
The Rebels will kick off the 2026 gauntlet at home against Georgia on Jan. 1, followed by a two-game road stretch at Texas on Jan. 4 and Oklahoma on Jan. 8.
In the only Magnolia State meeting of the year, Ole Miss will host Mississippi State on Jan. 11.
Ole Miss will then hit the road to face off against Georgia for the second time in 2026 on Jan. 18 in Athens, before traveling to Missouri on Jan. 22.
The Rebels will then begin a three-game homestand of Tennessee on Jan. 26, Vanderbilt on Jan. 29 and Auburn on Feb. 2.
Hitting the road, Ole Miss will head east to Alabama on Feb. 5, then return back to the SJB Pavilion on Feb. 15 to welcome Arkansas.
The Rebels will travel to Kentucky on Feb. 15, before starting the last quarter of conference action by hosting LSU on Feb. 19.
Ending February on the road, Ole Miss will battle with defending national runner-up in South Carolina on Feb. 22 and Florida on Feb. 26. The Rebels will wrap up the regular season at home, with Texas A&M traveling to Oxford on March 1.
The regular season concludes with the 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament being held for the ninth time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The tournament, which will include all 16 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 4 and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 8.
The women's basketball television schedule will be announced later, as will the time for all games.
2026 Ole Miss Women's Basketball SEC Schedule
Jan. 1 – vs. Georgia
Jan. 4 – at Texas
Jan. 8 – at Oklahoma
Jan. 11 – vs. Mississippi State
Jan. 18 – at Georgia
Jan. 22 – at Missouri
Jan. 26 – vs. Tennessee
Jan. 29 – vs. Vanderbilt
Feb. 1 – vs. Auburn
Feb. 5 – at Alabama
Feb. 12 – vs. Arkansas
Feb. 15 – at Kentucky
Feb. 19 – vs. LSU
Feb. 22 – at South Carolina
Feb. 26 – at Florida
March 1 – vs. Texas A&M
