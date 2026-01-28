Ole Miss Women's Basketball's Cotie McMahon Earns Major National Honor Amid Big Week

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball's Cotie McMahon was named a National Player of the Week, the United States Basketball Writers Association announced Tuesday.

This marks McMahon's third USBWA National Weekly Starting Five honor, earning it twice at her previous school. Earlier today, she was named Co-SEC Player of the Week.

For the period through Sunday, Jan. 25, the five Ann Meyers Drysdale national women's honorees of the week are McMahon; NC State guard Zoe Brooks; Oregon State guard Kennedie Shuler; Temple guard Tristen Taylor; Columbia guard Riley Weiss. The Tamika Catchings freshman of the week is Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez, and the team of the week is Iowa.

McMahon had by far her most complete performance for the Rebels against Missouri, scoring a 33-point double-double, which ties her career high in points. She's the first Rebel to score 30 points this season, the first Rebel since Madison Scott to do so, and her point total is the most by a Rebel since Marquesha Davis had the same amount against Florida on March 8, 2024.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

She tied her season best in rebounds with 12, while also dropping five dimes and two blocks. Most of her offensive success came in the second half, scoring 24 of her points in quarters three and four. She went 9-for-13 from the field in the second half. She led the SEC and ranked fourth in the nation in points per game, while also ranking first in the conference in rebounds per game last week.

On the season, McMahon has 11 games north of 20 points and has scored in double-digits in all 21 games, excluding one. Additionally, when McMahon is successful, her teammates are successful, as the four times she has secured a double-double this season, another Rebel has as well.

Next Up, McMahon and the Rebels will travel to Birmingham, Alabama to take on Vanderbilt at Legacy Arena. Tipoff against the Commodores will be at 2 p.m. CT, streaming on SECN+ on Friday, Jan. 30.

