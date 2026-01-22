Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have reloaded the roster in Oxford after piecing together the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason.

Once the Rebels' historic 2025 season wrapped up after a pair of wins in the College Football Playoff, Golding and the coaching staff in Oxford hit the ground running in the free agent market with multiple splash additions.

It started with Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford and continued with the likes of quarterback Deuce Knight and Carius Curne as the haul took shape.

Fast forward three weeks later and the cherry on top to this year's class comes from Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli after making his decision final on Thursday.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder recorded 87 tackles (second on team), five for loss, with a sack and an interception where he was named an All-ACC honorable mention.

After not playing across the 2024 season as a true freshman, the second-year linebacker from San Diego (Calif.) was named the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year after making 13 starts in 2025.

Ferrelli entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month and quickly committed to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, but there was a twist in his recruitment as he remained in contact with the Ole Miss Rebels.

With the addition of Ferrelli, Ole Miss has solidified the program's No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class. Who's in?

The Transfer Portal Additions [27]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

