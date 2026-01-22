Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy running back Javon Vital has ascended into one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast involved in his process.

Vital checks in as a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana with the hometown LSU Tigers making an early impact in his process after receiving an offer in 2025.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.

Following the standout season as a sophomore, Vital's recruitment took off with a myriad of schools dishing out scholarships his way.

After carrying the momentum into his junior campaign last fall, Vital now enters a critical stretch in his recruitment process where he's since trimmed his list to three schools: LSU, Southern Cal, and Houston.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star RB Javon Vital Jr. is down to USC, LSU and Houston, he tells @Hayesfawcett3‼️



Two teams are pushing the hardest…



Read: https://t.co/U6NjLsICSa pic.twitter.com/BOcnraFJBJ — Rivals (@Rivals) January 19, 2026

But it isn't stopping Ole Miss Rebels recruiting guru Frank Wilson from getting in on the action where the former LSU associate head coach/running backs coach has made his move after joining the staff in Oxford last month.

Wilson has developed a strong relationship with Vital where he made sure to get a face-to-face visit with the elite offensive weapon and his mother this week while taking a trip to the Bayou State.

During the meeting, Wilson extended an official offer to Vital with Ole Miss now entering the race for one of Louisiana's top players that can thrive as both a running back and wide receiver.

Ole Miss will have work to do as LSU and USC surge, but with an official offer in hand, all focus now turns towards getting Vital over to Oxford for a visit this offseason.

Ole Miss officially offered today. Proud to stand with @FrankWilson28 and my mom Stacey Jones. @OleMissFB @DexterWashing19 pic.twitter.com/NWdpyU8zbn — Javon “MAN” Vital Jr. (@JavonVital2027) January 21, 2026

“I love the way they use people my size and my height,” Vital previously told Rivals about LSU. “They use their players in so many different ways — out of the backfield, in the slot, outside, as a punt returner.

"They’re gonna use me everywhere. It’s like my high school coach; whenever I can, I talk to them. We have a good relationship.”

The USC Trojans are also pushing for Vital as his process intensifies heading into the remainder of the offseason.

“We talk pretty often,” Vital said of USC running backs coach Anthony Jones. “I talk to him and the staff has kept in touch with me. That coaching staff will push you to be your best.”

Now, all eyes are on Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff to intensify their pursuit for the Bayou State talent.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal

Join the Community: