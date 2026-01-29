Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Cotie McMahon Earns Multiple Prestigious Accolades

Ole Miss Rebels forward Cotie McMahon continues reeling in the accolades across the 2025-26 season with Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Co. riding the momentum of the Ohio State Buckeyes transfer.

McMahon made her way to Oxford last offseason where she's quickly hit the ground running for the Rebels after stuffing the stat sheet night in and night out.

Now, she's reaping the benefits of her production with a pair of high-profile accolades added to her resumé this week.

The SEC Player of the Week Honor:

For the second time in three weeks, McMahon was named the Co-SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

This marks McMahon's ninth weekly conference honor and her second in the SEC. She was a six-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, won Big Ten Player of the Week on Jan. 22, 2024 and was recognized as the SEC Player of the Week on Jan. 13, 2026.

On the season, McMahon has scored in double figures in all but one game and has surpassed the 20-point mark 11 times. Last week, she led the SEC and ranked fourth nationally in points per game, while also pacing the conference in rebounds per contest.

When McMahon is at her best, the Rebels thrive as well. In all four games in which she has recorded a double-double this season, another Rebel has done the same.

That impact was on full display against Missouri, as McMahon turned in her most complete performance of the year. She finished with a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double, tying her career high in scoring. She also added five assists and two blocks in the 82-61 win.

McMahon took control in the second half, scoring 24 of her 33 points in the final two quarters while shooting 9-for-13 from the field. She became the first Rebel to score 30 points this season and the first since Madison Scott, while her point total marked the most by an Ole Miss player since Marquesha Davis' 33-point outing against Florida on March 8, 2024.

Alongside McMahon, Georgia's Dani Carnegie was named Co-SEC Player of the week, while Oklahoma's Aaliyah Chavez earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The National Honor: McMahon Earns Another

McMahon was named a National Player of the Week, the United States Basketball Writers Association announced Tuesday.

This marks McMahon's third USBWA National Weekly Starting Five honor, earning it twice at her previous school. Earlier today, she was named Co-SEC Player of the Week.

For the period through Sunday, Jan. 25, the five Ann Meyers Drysdale national women's honorees of the week are McMahon; NC State guard Zoe Brooks; Oregon State guard Kennedie Shuler; Temple guard Tristen Taylor; Columbia guard Riley Weiss.

Ole Miss forward Cotie McMahon (32) drives toward the basket during a women's college basketball game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tamika Catchings freshman of the week is Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez, and the team of the week is Iowa.

McMahon had by far her most complete performance for the Rebels against Missouri, scoring a 33-point double-double, which ties her career high in points. She's the first Rebel to score 30 points this season, the first Rebel since Madison Scott to do so, and her point total is the most by a Rebel since Marquesha Davis had the same amount against Florida on March 8, 2024.

She tied her season best in rebounds with 12, while also dropping five dimes and two blocks. Most of her offensive success came in the second half, scoring 24 of her points in quarters three and four. She went 9-for-13 from the field in the second half.

She led the SEC and ranked fourth in the nation in points per game, while also ranking first in the conference in rebounds per game last week.

On the season, McMahon has 11 games north of 20 points and has scored in double-digits in all 21 games, excluding one. Additionally, when McMahon is successful, her teammates are successful, as the four times she has secured a double-double this season, another Rebel has as well.

