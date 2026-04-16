Ole Miss Women's Basketball's Cotie McMahon Lands Massive Award After Breakout Year

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. – Just two days after being selected as the 11th overall pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft to the Washington Mystics, Cotie McMahon was awarded the 2026 Gillom Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort on Monday afternoon at the Golden Moon Casino.

The Gillom Trophy has been presented annually since 2008 to the most outstanding women's basketball player in the state, in honor of Ole Miss legend Peggie Gillom-Granderson. A Rebel has won the award five of the last six seasons, with Shakira Austin taking home the trophy in 2021 and 2022, Angel Baker in 2023, Madison Scott in 2025 and now McMahon in 2026.

McMahon beat out the other finalists from the state in Madison Francis from Mississippi State and Jakayla Johnson of Southern Miss.

McMahon is no stranger to national acclaim, earning a spot on the Cheryl Miller Final Five list, the Wooden Award National Ballot and the WBCA Regional Finalist list, among 27 total individual honors this season alone. The Dayton, Ohio, native was also named this year's SEC Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC honors.

In addition, McMahon has been recognized as a USA TODAY Honorable Mention All-American, a The Sporting News Second Team All-American, a USBWA Honorable Mention All-American, and an AP Honorable Mention All-American.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

In her lone season at Ole Miss, McMahon has been a dominant force, averaging 19.5 points on 45.1% shooting, while adding 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.0 minutes per game. She elevated her play during the demanding SEC slate, posting averages of 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per contest.

With 703 total points on the season, McMahon recorded the fourth-most points by a Rebel in a single season. The senior has also scored 34 double-digit point games, surpassing Gillom-Granderson herself for the most such performances in a single season in program history.

Now, McMahon will begin the next chapter of her playing career after being selected in Round 1 of the WNBA Draft this week by the Washington Mystics.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.