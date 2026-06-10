Ole Miss Rebels Land Another Blue-Chip Piece to Their 2027 Recruiting Class

The Ole Miss Rebels football program and its fan base are counting down the days to the start of the regular season. The Rebels will open the season in an SEC/ACC matchup when they take on the Louisville Cardinals.

While fans are waiting for the official beginning of the Pete Golding era, the summer months are going to be filled with recruiting battles. The first weekend of June was the start of many schools hosting official visits on campus.

Golding and his coaching staff are hot on the recruiting trail. No one wants to make a bigger statement in the recruitment game than a first-year head coach. On Tuesday, Golding got some major news from one recruit.

Getting Bigger Up Front

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels cheerleader run an Ole Miss flag through the end zone after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels picked up a massive commitment when 2027 four-star offensive line prospect Anthony Keefer officially announced that Oxford would be his future home. Keefer chose the Rebels over his home team, the Memphis Tigers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the LSU Tigers.

According to Rivals, the Memphis product is the 28th-best interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class. This is a massive win for Golding and his coaching staff. Another great recruiting win over other top programs, and that guy who used to coach in Oxford.

Keefer's stands 6 ft 3 in. and weighs in at 295 lbs. The newest member of the Rebels' 2027 class will be an immovable object in the future of the offensive line.

Join The New Era

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It can't be overstated how important this recruitment win is for Golding. Missing out on talent like Keefer would add a pressure that no head coach wants to deal with before their first regular season game. Although Keefer has already had to deal with the highest form of pressure. No other coach can say that their first game as the leader of the sidelines was in the College Football Playoff.

Before the signing of Keefer, the Rebels had the sixth-best recruiting class in the SEC. The addition of the four-star offensive lineman should catapult the team a little higher in the rankings. The 2027 recruiting journey is still early. That means the Rebels still have time to create one of the top recruiting classes in 2027.

It's a great day for Rebels fans, and one that should be celebrated. But the work continues.

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