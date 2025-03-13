Ole Miss Women's Basketball Signee Named South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball's 2025-26 recruit Lauren Jacobs has been honored as South Carolina's 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year.
Jacobs is the third student-athlete to earn the accolade after competing at Heathwood Hall High School, the most recent player being A'ja Wilson (2014) who went on to be a star at South Carolina and become a three-time WNBA MVP.
In her senior season, Jacobs led the Highlanders to the S.C. Independent School Association Class 4A semifinals, averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.4 assists per game. She finished her high school career with an astonishing 2,164 points.
Jacobs is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings for Class 2025 and the 83rd player overall in the country.
When she's not competing with her high school, Jacobs is the leading scorer on her club team, Wilson Elite 17U. The Columbia, South Carolina, native has earned multiple player of the game recognitions with her club team.
Ole Miss looks to hear its name called for its fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth on Selection Sunday (March 16) at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.
(Via Ole Miss Rebels Athletics Release)
More Accolades for the Rebels Squad:
After being named Second Team All-SEC less than a week ago, the accolades continue for Madison Scott as the graduate student two-way player was awarded the 2025 Gillom Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort on Monday afternoon.
The Gillom Trophy returns to Oxford for the fourth time in five years, with Scott earning the honor for the first time in her career.
The Gillom Trophy has been presented annually since 2008 to the most outstanding women's basketball player in the state, in honor of Ole Miss All-American Peggie Gillom-Granderson. Scott joined Mississippi State's Jerkaila Jordan and Jackson State's Taleah Dilworth as the three finalists.
In her five seasons at Ole Miss, Scott has elevated her game to new heights and has become one of the most captivating players in the SEC. Scoring in double figures in a team-high 19 games this season, Scott paces the Rebels in scoring and assists with an average of 11.9 points and 3.8 dimes per game.
Scott recently eclipsed the 1,600 career-scoring and 1,000 career-rebounds thresholds to become only the fourth Rebel in program history to reach the mark.
This season against in-state rival, Mississippi State, Scott notched a career-best 30 points and 11 field goals to lead Ole Miss to a 71-63 win in Starkville, Miss.
The last Ole Miss player to score over 30 points was Marquesha Davis who scored 33 against Florida last season and was also a finalist for the prestigious Gillom Trophy.
Scott has proven her longevity, as she officially became the most experienced player in Ole Miss history, competing in 151 contests and counting.
In her 145th career game versus No. 8 Kentucky, she passed the award's namesake Gillom-Granderson herself for most games played donning an OIe Miss jersey.
With the assistance of Scott, Ole Miss earned at least 10 conference wins and reached 20 overall victories for the fourth consecutive season.
Led by Scott, the Rebels also made their fifth Quarterfinals appearance at the SEC Tournament this past week and scored their sixth game of 80 points-or-better against a conference foe, which is the most by an Ole Miss squad in single season program history.
