Ole Miss Women's Basketball Signs Elite Bucket-Getter To Top Transfer Portal Class

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has started to finalize her reload of the 2026-27 roster, signing Doneelah Washington, a forward from Illinois State, on Sunday.

"Doneelah is a two-way player rated as one of the most efficient portal prospects this year and is not even close to reaching her ceiling as a player," said McPhee-McCuin.

"She comes from an incredible basketball family, following in the footsteps of her mom and aunt, who were elite college players, and her cousin, Aneesah a former SEC star. Doneelah will make an immediate impact on our team, and our Oxford community will absolutely love her."

Last season, Washington was a major difference maker, earning All-MVC First Team, All-MVC Defensive Team, All-MVC Most Improved Player and WNIT All-Tournament Team honors after leading the team in average points (16.7), rebounds (8.6), steals (1.9) and blocks (1.7).

The 6-foot-1 forward tallied 11 double-double performances on the year, including a career-high 31-point, 12-rebound effort in a win over Belmont.

Her freshman season, the Lincoln, Nebraska, native was named to the All-MVC All-Freshman Team, appearing in all 37 games, averaging 4.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on a 49.0% shooting clip from the field.

Washington became the only freshman in program history with 150+ rebounds and 30+ blocks in her rookie campaign.

In highschool at Lincoln Northeast, Washington was an All-Nebraska First Team selection during her senior season, averaging over 21.6 points and 13.3 rebounds to lead Class A in scoring, rebounding and blocks.

She set new program marks for season and career rebounds, as well as double-doubles, career blocks and field goals made. Averaging a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds during her junior campaign, she earned All-Nebraska Second Team honors.

Joining Maya Anderson, Jaida Civil, Talaysia Cooper, Knisha Godfrey, Emily Howard, Rachael Okokoh and Jada Richard as the eighth addition for the Rebels out of the transfer portal, along with returners Desrae Kyles, Lauren Jacobs and Sira Thienou, Ole Miss currently has eleven student-athletes on its 2026-27 roster.

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