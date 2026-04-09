Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Cotie McMahon Earns Prestigious WNBA Draft Invite

NEW YORK CITY – Following a historic season for Ole Miss women's basketball, Cotie McMahon has been invited to the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 13 at 6 p.m. CT at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

McMahon is looking to become the ninth Rebel drafted in school history, along as the fourth in the head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin era, joining Madison Scott, Marquesha Davis and Shakira Austin who were also invited to attend the event in New York City.

McMahon is no stranger to national acclaim, earning a spot on the Cheryl Miller Final Five list, the Wooden Award National Ballot and the WBCA Regional Finalist list, among 27 total individual honors this season alone. The Dayton, Ohio, native was also named this year's SEC Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC honors.

In addition, McMahon has been recognized as a USA TODAY Honorable Mention All-American, a The Sporting News Second Team All-American, a USBWA Honorable Mention All-American, and an AP Honorable Mention All-American.

In her lone season at Ole Miss, McMahon was a dominant force, averaging 19.5 points on 45.1% shooting, while adding 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.0 minutes per game. She elevated her play during the demanding SEC slate, posting averages of 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per contest.

From Oxford, MS to @TheShedNY 🗽



Cotie McMahon is officially invited to the 2026 #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY



📺 Tune in April 13 at 7:00pm/ET on @ESPN to see where her next chapter begins! pic.twitter.com/3HauIz0e4K — WNBA (@WNBA) April 9, 2026

With 703 total points on the season, McMahon recorded the fourth-most points by a Rebel in a single season. The senior has also scored 34 double-digit point games, surpassing legendary Rebel Peggie Gillom-Granderson for the most such performances in a single season in program history.

Now, all focus is on the Ole Miss Rebels attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal in order to redesign the roster for the 2026-27 season.

"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said during last year's NCAA Tournament.

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