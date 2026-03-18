Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Earns All-America Honors Ahead of NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Ole Miss women's basketball's Cotie McMahon has been recognized as a USBWA Honorable Mention All-American, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced on Tuesday.

This marks the seventh time McMahon has earned All-America recognition in her career, registering 2024 USBWA All-American Honorable Mention honors at Ohio State.

This season alone, McMahon has earned All-America honors three times, also being selected as a USA TODAY Honorable Mention All-American and The Sporting News Second Team All-American.

McMahon is no stranger to national acclaim, earning a spot on the Cheryl Miller Final Five list, the Wooden Award National Ballot and the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, among 23 total individual honors this season alone.

The Dayton, Ohio, native was also named this year's SEC Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC honors.

In her lone season at Ole Miss, McMahon has been a dominant force, averaging 19.9 points on 45.1% shooting, while adding 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. She elevated her play during the demanding SEC slate, posting averages of 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per contest.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

With 675 total points so far this season, McMahon has recorded the fifth-most points by a Rebel in a single season. The senior has also scored 20 or more points in 19 games, tying Bianca Thomas (2009-10) for the second-most such performances in a single season in program history.

McMahon and fifth-seeded Ole Miss will face 12th-seeded Gonzaga in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the NCAA Tournament First Round. The matchup is set for Friday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. CT, airing on ESPN2.

Regional 2 – Sacramento

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

“We’re going to be competitive. We’re going to defend, and we’re going to represent the conference and our university at a high level,” Ole Miss head Yolett McPhee-McCuin said earlier this month.

“Anything outside of that, I can’t control, you know? No use of me making this grand speech. The committee is going to do their best job, and then we’ll deal with the cards that we’re dealt.”

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The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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