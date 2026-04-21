Ole Miss Women's Basketball Suffers Brutal Transfer Portal Loss With Starting Guard

Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball guard Sira Thienou will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in a brutal blow for the program after revealing her intentions via social media on Monday.

The 6-foot-1 guard emerged a versatile component to Yolett McPhee-McCuin's program across the 2025-26 season after averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists as a sophomore.

Thienou also tallied 48 steals where she became a critical component on defense for the Rebels after helping lead the program to the NCAA Tournament.

The strong season followed up a strong campaign as a freshman in 2024-25 where she was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

"Sira starts our defense," McPhee-McCuin said this past season. "Sira rebounds for us. She was shooting 45% from the field, almost 40% from the 3.

"She was our lead defender. She averaged five rebounds a game. That's what we're missing.

BREAKING: Ole Miss’ Sira Thienou plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3.



The 6-1 sophomore averaged 9.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 1.7 spg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/bdomfZWylM — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 21, 2026

"We just don't have any margin of error with Sira being out," McPhee-McCuin added. "It's definitely showing its head. When I built the team she was a big part of it."

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels lose a critical component to the program heading into next season with Thienou now departing Oxford for a new home.

Ole Miss has dominated in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this offseason - inking arguably the No. 1 class in America as the coaching staff looks to make a statement ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Latest Edition: Doneelah Washington - Guard [Illinois State]

"Doneelah is a two-way player rated as one of the most efficient portal prospects this year and is not even close to reaching her ceiling as a player," said McPhee-McCuin.

"She comes from an incredible basketball family, following in the footsteps of her mom and aunt, who were elite college players, and her cousin, Aneesah a former SEC star. Doneelah will make an immediate impact on our team, and our Oxford community will absolutely love her."

Last season, Washington was a major difference maker, earning All-MVC First Team, All-MVC Defensive Team, All-MVC Most Improved Player and WNIT All-Tournament Team honors after leading the team in average points (16.7), rebounds (8.6), steals (1.9) and blocks (1.7).

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