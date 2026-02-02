Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Auburn Tigers Start Time and TV Channel in SEC Clash

OXFORD, Miss. – In a neutral site game in Birmingham, Alabama, Ole Miss women's basketball will face Auburn on Monday, February 2. Tipoff at Legacy Arena will be at 6 p.m. CT, streaming on SEC Network+.

TEAM FACTS

No. 17/17 Ole Miss Rebels (18-4, 5-2 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (143-99) • 13th Season in Career (237-162)

Auburn Tigers (13-9, 2-6 SEC)

Head Coach: Larry Vickers • 1st Season at AU (13-9) • 11th Season in Career (190-108)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Curt Bloom

Color: Mo Finley

Reporter: Emily-Grace McWhorter

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

This is the 69th matchup between Ole Miss and Auburn in a series that dates to 1978. Auburn leads the series 37-31, but Ole Miss has claimed victory in five of the last six matchups. Auburn has maintained the advantage in neutral site games against Ole Miss, holding a 7-4 overall record outside of home and away venues.

The Rebels claimed the first five games of the series from 1978-83. Arguably its best performance against Auburn came in the first matchup of the series on Dec. 8, 1978, when Ole Miss claimed a 107-62 victory. It was the third 100-point outing by the Rebels that season. In that game, the Rebels drained 47 field goals, which stands as the fifth-most in a single game in program history and the most by Ole Miss against an SEC opponent.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

The Rebels dominated last season's competition, winning 85-58. Ole Miss didn't allow a single 3-pointer from Auburn in the game as Sira Thienou and Kennedy Todd-Williams combined for 12 steals together. KK Deans and Todd-Williams were Ole Miss' top scorers for the day, scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively. Eleven of Todd-Williams' points came from the free throw line, where she didn't miss any of her attempts.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

Larry Vickers is in his first season leading Auburn's women's basketball program. He previously held a successful stint as Norfolk State's head coach, leading the Spartans on one of their most successful periods in program history. This is his first time coaching at the Power Four level.

Thus far, Vickers has guided Auburn to a 13-9 overall record, with a 2-6 mark against SEC foes. With 13 wins, Auburn already has surpassed its win total from last season, but have lagged behind recently, losing three consecutive games. The Tigers began the season 8-0 and their most impressive win has come against No. 21 Alabama, when Auburn claimed a narrow 58-54 win.

Freshman guard Harissoum Coulibaly has been Auburn's leading scorer so far this season, averaging 11.1 points per game. Guards Mya Petticord and Kaitlyn Duhon are just behind Coulibaly with 9.7 and 9.4 points per game, respectively. Khady Leye is Auburn's leading rebounder with 5.0 per game.

Thievery highlights Auburn's defensive efforts, as it averages 11.1 steals per game. That's fifth in the SEC and 33rd nationally. Duhon and Coulibaly are mostly to thank for that, as they average a combined 5.2 steals per game between the two of them.

Duhon has secured 71 total steals this season, which is second in the SEC and 11th in the country. In turn, Auburn forces 20.23 turnovers per game, putting it fifth in the conference in that mark.

