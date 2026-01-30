Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Start Time and TV Channel

OXFORD, Miss. – In a neutral site game in Birmingham, Alabama, Ole Miss women's basketball will compete against Vanderbilt on Friday, January 30. Tipoff at Legacy Arena will be at 2p.m. CT, streaming on SEC Network+.

TEAM FACTS

No. 17/17 Ole Miss Rebels (17-4, 4-2 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (142-99) • 13th Season in Career (236-162)

No. 5/6 Vanderbil Commodores (20-1, 6-1 SEC)

Head Coach: Shea Ralph • 5th Season at Vandy (93-60) • 5th Season in Career (93-60)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Curt Bloom

Color: Mo Finley

Reporter: Emily-Grace McWhorter

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

This game is the 58th matchup between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The Commodores lead the series, which dates to 1978, 35-22. The Rebels are on a five-game winning streak in the series, which is the longest run of victories for Ole Miss in the series history.

The two teams faced off twice last season, with Ole Miss emerging victorious in both outings. The first of which saw Ole Miss claiming an 87-59 victory in Oxford. It's the Rebel's most impressive win in series history, with 87 points being the highest they've scored against the Commodores and the 28-point gap being the widest margin of victory.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

A Rebel has scored 20-or-more points in each of the past four wins against the Commodores, the last of which saw Kennedy Todd-Williams drop a career-high 25 points. Todd-Williams was responsible for 40 of Ole Miss' points that day as all five Rebel starters scored in double figures. In the second game, Ole Miss relied on its frontcourt duo of Starr Jacobs and Madison Scott, who scored 24 and 16 points, respectively, in the Rebels' 76-61 victory. Jacobs added 10 rebounds for her third of the season with the Rebels. She also shot a staggering 12-for-13 from the field.

Ole Miss' dismantling of Vanderbilt in the 2022-23 season was also noteworthy, when the Rebels romped the Commodores, 74-53. The second straight win for the Rebels in the series marked the first consecutive wins over the Commodores since 1986 and 1987. Ole Miss shot a season-high 8-16 (.500) from 3-point range in that game. Angel Baker paced the team with 22 points, while Scott nearly got a double double with 17 points and nine rebounds.

The Rebels have had some memorable moments against the Commodores in their 51-year history. Most memorably, in 1992, Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt, 59-57, to win the program's first SEC Championship. Individually, in 1978, Peggie Gillom recorded the second-most rebounds by a Rebel in program history against the Commodores, bringing in 23.

SCOUTING THE COMMODORES

Shea Ralph has transformed Vanderbilt into a national powerhouse just five seasons in Nashville. She's guided the Commodores to back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths, marking the first time Vanderbilt has done so since earning 15-straight bids from 1999-2014. She's 93-60 as head coach of the program.

Much of hers and Vanderbilt's success as of recently has come off the back of standout sophomore Mikayla Blakes. Last season's SEC Freshman of the Year, Blakes has continued to develop and shine under Ralph's tutelage. Blakes is scoring at an unbelievable rate, averaging an SEC-leading 24.8 points per contest, as well as 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. She ranks first in the SEC in made field goals and free throws, leading to her pacing the conference in overall points.

Vanderbilt isn't a one-woman show, as the Commodores are 20-1 entering Friday's competition. Their only loss, last time out against No. 3/3 South Carolina, is the only blemish on what has been an incredible open to the season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Behind Blakes, Vanderbilt is top 10 nationally in scoring offense and margin thus far this season. Once again, the Rebels are facing the top 3-point shooting team in the SEC, as Vanderbilt is averaging nearly 10 made shots from long distance this season (9.9, to be exact). That mark is fifth in the nation. The Commodores make those shots at an efficient rate as well, draining 40.6 percent from that distance, which is 13th nationally.

The Commodores are highly effective at protecting and distributing the ball, sitting fifth in the country in assist/turnover ratio at 1.82. In large part, this is due to freshman guard Aubrey Galvan's 2.44 individual mark, which is fourth in the SEC and top 20 in the country. Galvan is Ralph's most recent example of recruiting dominant freshmen, as Galvan also ranks fourth in assists per game and sixth in steals per game among conference competitors. She's also tied for second on the team in points per game (11.7).

Defensively, Vanderbilt is one of the stingiest teams in the conference regarding steals. The Commodores force the fourth most turnovers per game, while stealing the third most.

Other contributing members include Justine Pissot and Sacha Washington. Pissot is the team's top 3-point shooter, holding a 44 percent clip from long distance this season. Washington maintains the boards with 8.0 rebounds per game. She ranks third among all active SEC players in career rebounds with 884, and ninth in career blocks with 124.

