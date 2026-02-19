Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. LSU Tigers Start Time and How to Watch in SEC Clash

OXFORD, Miss. – For the third game in a week-long gauntlet against four AP top 25 opponents, Ole Miss women's basketball is set to welcome LSU on Thursday, February 19. Tipoff at the SJB Pavilion will be at 8 p.m. CT, streaming on ESPN.

TEAM FACTS

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (21-6, 8-4 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (146-101) • 13th Season in Career (240-164)

No. 7 LSU Tigers (22-4, 8-4 SEC)

Head Coach: Kim Mulkey • 5th Season at LSU (144-24) • 26th Season in Career (776-128)

ON THE AIR

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Beth Mowins

Color: Debbie Antonelli

Reporter: Jess Sims

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

Ole Miss and LSU are facing each other for the 67th time in series history. LSU holds a 43-23 series advantage and has claimed12 of the last 13 games over Ole Miss. The series dates to 1978.

Ole Miss has 10 victories against LSU when LSU is ranked, with last season being the most recent example. In the regular season finale, the Rebels shocked the seventh-ranked Tigers, 85-77, in Baton Rouge.

Facing a deficit as big as 15 points, Ole Miss rode a 54-point second half to topple LSU, forcing 23 turnovers in the process. Tameiya Sadler and KK Deans led the charge for the Rebels, scoring 19 and 17 points, respectively. They combined for eight 3-pointers. Christeen Iwuala earned the start in that game and nearly recorded a double-double, scoring 11 points with nine rebounds.

In 2010, Ole Miss had two memorable games against LSU, recording a win in a triple-overtime game on Feb. 7, 2010, when the Rebels toppled the No. 19/21 Tigers, 102-101. Bianca Thomas, Elizabeth Robertson and Kayla Melson each recorded 20-or-more points to secure the upset. The trio, as well as Shan-tell Black, played 50-plus minutes that day as Nikki Byrd had a double-double. As a team, Ole Miss made 13 3-pointers as it swept the season series.

In that game, Robertson made seven threes, tied for the fourth-most by a Rebel in program history.

Earlier that season, Thomas scored 42 points against the Tigers by making 13 field goals, four of which from long distance, and 12 free throws. It's the second-best individual scoring effort in program history, just three points shy of Peggie Gillom's 45 points against Tennessee in 1978. Thomas also added a team-leading eight rebounds and two steals while Melson dished out the fifth-most assists by a Rebel in a single game with 13.

Gillom made some history of her own against LSU. The season after dropping her notorious 45-point game, she made 16 field goals against the Tigers, which tied for the then third-most field goals made by a single player in Ole Miss history. Presently, it sits tied for fifth.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

Kim Mulkey is in her fifth season leading LSU's women's basketball. Under her guidance, LSU has reached new heights as a perennial powerhouse in women's basketball, leading the Tigers to a national title in 2023.

This season has been no different, as LSU is dominating in nearly every statistical category en route to a ranking as high as No. 6 according to the Associated Press. The Tigers are ranked top 10 nationally in 13 statistical categories, including the No. 1 spot in scoring offense at 95.7 points per game. LSU's depth is what makes it dangerous, as it also has the top bench scoring team in the country.

Its top scorer is Flau'jae Johnson, who has established herself as one of the best Tigers in program history. She began the season top 10 among active SEC players in career points, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals, the only player to make that claim. Currently, she remains in the top 10 of each with the exception of assists. She's averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley back up Johnson as a solid backcourt duo. They both average 13.1 points per game, while Williams leads the team in assists at 3.7 per game and Fulwiley's 3.2 steals is tops for the team. The latter ranks No. 1 in the conference in terms of overall steals this season with 84, and 10th in the nation.

Amiya Joyner is LSU's top rebounder, leading one of the strongest rebounding teams in the country. At 6-foot-2, Joyner is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game. She's a solid offensive contributor as well, dropping 9.8 points per game. LSU has the best rebounding margin in the country, outrebounding opponents by 18.5 boards per game. In total, LSU is bringing down 48.7 rebounds per game.

Regarding LSU's depth, all but one player has played in 20 games this season. Mulkey spreads the opportunity throughout her team to keep the starters fresh. LSU's bench is responsible for 39.7 of the Tiger's nearly 96 points per game.

