Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Start Time and TV Channel

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball will host a game in Oxford for the first time in a month, taking on Arkansas on Thursday, February 12. Tipoff at the SJB Pavilion will be at 8 p.m. CT, streaming on SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

No. 14/16 Ole Miss Rebels (19-5, 6-3 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (144-100) • 13th Season in Career (238-163)

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-14, 0-10 SEC)

Head Coach: Kelsi Musick • 1st Season at Ark (11-14) • 17th Season in Career (327-178)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Brenda VanLengen

Color: Steffi Sorensen

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

Ole Miss and Arkansas are slated to compete for the 52nd time in its series history. The Rebels hold a 30-21 advantage, and have presently won the past five matchups.

The past three wins against the Razorbacks have been some of the biggest the Rebels have accomplished against them. In 2023-24, Ole Miss had its largest win over Arkansas, beating the Razorbacks, 87-43, in Oxford two years ago, and then by 39 points last season.

Ole Miss legend Madison Scott has recorded four double-doubles against Arkansas, her most recent of which led Ole Miss to its 39-point victory.

It marked 30 double-doubles for her career, leading the Rebels with 11 boards on top of 10 points. Tameiya Sadler and KK Deans paced Ole Miss in scoring, adding 17 and 15 points, respectively. Scott and Deans also dropped five assists each, as the Rebels outpassed the Razorbacks 13 assists.

The winning streak against the Razorbacks commenced on March 4, 2021, when the Rebels bested their rivals in the first round of the SEC Tournament, 69-60. Arkansas was ranked No. 13 at the time, and it marked Ole Miss' first appearance in the SEC Quarterfinal since 2010.

Likely its most impressive outing occurred on Jan. 29, 2023, when Ole Miss completed a 19-point comeback in Fayetteville. Scott had her second double-double mark with 14 points and 12 rebounds as Ole Miss took a 76-73 overtime victory. The deficit was the largest overcome in program history and was the ninth largest in Division I history at the time.

A win on Thursday for a sixth-straight victory would be the second-longest winning streak over Arkansas in series history.

SCOUTING THE RAZORBACKS

Kelsi Musick is in her first season leading Arkansas' women's basketball program, taking over after three seasons at Oral Roberts. Her first stint as a Power Four-level head coach, she holds a 327-177 overall career record which includes her time with the Golden Eagles and Southwestern Oklahoma State. Prior, she was an assistant coach at Fresno State.

Thus far, Musick and the Razorbacks have had a rough stint during 2025-26. Arkansas is 11-14, with a less-than-ideal 0-10 record in conference play. Against conference opponents, they are getting outscored by more than 20 points per game.

Despite that, Arkansas has two players capable of putting up 10 points a night, them being Taleyah Jones at 17.3 points and Bonnie Deas with 10.2. Jones is a 40.2 percent 3-point shooter, with a confident pull-up jumpshot. Deas brings in 9.2 rebounds a game as the primary board protector.

Alongside Jones, Emily Robinson is another high-quality shooter from long range with a slightly higher shooting percentage than Jones. Arkansas is at its best when the duo is hitting early threes. Much of its points come from its bench, as Arkansas is scoring 26.4 points per game from reserve players. That is the third-highest mark in the SEC.

Defensively, Arkansas is weak around the rim, only securing 2.5 blocks per game against SEC opponents. Without forcing turnovers, of which the Razorbacks force 14.92 per game, they struggle to get stops.

