Report: Ole Miss Basketball Preparing to Offer Substantial NIL Deal to Coveted Guard
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program retooling the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After losing multiple upperclassmen following the 2024-25 season, Beard and Co. are now utilizing the free agent market to reconstruct the current roster.
Now, after adding five transfers to this point, Ole Miss remains linked to one of the top guards available.
Memphis Tigers guard, PJ Haggerty, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April as one of the top prospects.
Haggerty is a rising junior from Crosby (Tex.), and originally started his career at TCU, before transferring to Tulsa in 2023, and then finally to Memphis this past offseason.
The electrifying guard appeared in all 35 games for the Tigers while averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Tigers.
Along with stuffing the stat sheet, Haggerty led Memphis to a 29-6 record, a regular season American Athletic Conference Championship, the AAC Tournament Championship, and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Now, he's elected to test the free agent market with a hefty price tag attached to his name.
Upon entry, Haggerty had demands of $4 million for potential suitors, but with limited programs gauging interest, the number appears to have been lowered.
On Tuesday, it was reported that the Ole Miss Rebels are in the mix with an offer hovering around the $3.5 million mark.
Will Wade and the North Carolina State Wolfpack also remain a program in the mix for Haggerty's service, but according to multiple reports, a return to Memphis isn't out of the equation.
Beard and the Rebels have signed five newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with the program remaining active in the free agent market.
