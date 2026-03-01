Ole Miss Football Surging for Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers Running Back Target

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook has Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels firmly on his radar with a visit locked in for this offseason.

Johnson-Cook, the No. 3 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign where he's operated as an elite two-way weapon.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Missouri Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his prep career.

"Intriguing multi-positional prospect who could play running back or linebacker in the long run. Largely played the former as a sophomore in a breakout campaign that featured 900-plus yards and 14 TDs on 10.4 yards per carry for a perennial TXHSFB power," 247Sports wrote.

"Straight-line hole puncher with acceleration and top-end speed verified by exceptional 100-meter times, especially for a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder.

Courtesy of Myson Johnson-Cook via Instagram.

"Upright runner but physical superiority creates yards after contact. More north-south or one-cut runner than move-stringing second-level magician, which is not necessarily a bad thing considering elite size/speed combination. Just get downhill and go, in other words. Same traits could make for a forward-oriented second-level defender with some pass-rushing value as an inside blitzer or a situational edge piece."

Johnson-Cook has thrived with the ball in his hands after another dominant campaign as a running back in 2025 after logging more than 1,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging better than 10 yards per attempt."

Now, amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment, visits are beginning to get locked in with the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Missouri Tigers, and LSU Tigers, among others, set to host Johnson-Cook.

Ole Miss has an official visit on the docket with running backs coach Frank Wilson keeping tabs on the coveted two-way prospect that projects as an offensive weapon at the collegiate level.

"Johnson-Cook was originally ranked as an 'athlete' prospect but is now considered an RB heading into his senior season," according to Rivals. "He plays for one of the best high school football programs in the Midwest and it’s Mizzou that’s currently trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami have locked in official visits with the 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounder thus far."

