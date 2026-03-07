SEC Tournament Schedule Update: Ole Miss WBB, Texas Longhorns Advance to Semifinals
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels are heading to the SEC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday after an impressive victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Greenville (S.C.).
The Rebels (23-10, 8-8 SEC) have defeated the Commodores (27-4, 13-3 SEC) seven times in a row, dating to 2022. Ole Miss has also bested Vanderbilt twice in one season in back-to-back years.
McPhee-McCuin is now 6-0 against Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph. McPhee-McCuin has guided Ole Miss to three victories over top five opponents this season, which is the first time in program history.
Last time the Rebels beat three top 10 opponents in a season was in the legendary 2006-07 year.
Now, with a major win over the Commodores, Ole Miss is heading to the SEC Tournament Semifinals with a date against the Texas Longhorns up next on the docket on Saturday evening.
The Updateed SEC Tournament Bracket:
Wednesday, March 4 – First round
- Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64
- Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68
- Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49
- Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48
Thursday, March 5 – Second round
- Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61
- Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64
- Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57
- Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64
Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals
- Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64
- Game 10: No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78
- Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78
- Game 12: No. 3 Texas 83, No. 11 Alabama 60
Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals
- Game 13: No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
- Game 14: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 8 – Championship
- Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 3 p.m.
