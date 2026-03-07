SEC Tournament Schedule Update: Ole Miss WBB, Texas Longhorns Advance to Semifinals

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels are heading to the SEC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday after an impressive victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Greenville (S.C.).

The Rebels (23-10, 8-8 SEC) have defeated the Commodores (27-4, 13-3 SEC) seven times in a row, dating to 2022. Ole Miss has also bested Vanderbilt twice in one season in back-to-back years.

McPhee-McCuin is now 6-0 against Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph. McPhee-McCuin has guided Ole Miss to three victories over top five opponents this season, which is the first time in program history.

Last time the Rebels beat three top 10 opponents in a season was in the legendary 2006-07 year.

Now, with a major win over the Commodores, Ole Miss is heading to the SEC Tournament Semifinals with a date against the Texas Longhorns up next on the docket on Saturday evening.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The Updateed SEC Tournament Bracket:

Wednesday, March 4 – First round

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64

No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64 Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68

No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68 Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49

No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49 Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48

Thursday, March 5 – Second round

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61

No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61 Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64

No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64 Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57

No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57 Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64

No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64 Game 10: No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78

No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78 Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78

No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78 Game 12: No. 3 Texas 83, No. 11 Alabama 60

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

Game 13: No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 4:30 p.m. Game 14: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 – Championship

Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 3 p.m.

