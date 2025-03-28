The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Michigan State in NCAA Tournament
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will take on the No. 2 seeded Michigan State Spartans on Friday night in Atlanta (Ga.) with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line in State Farm Arena.
Beard and Co. are fresh off of a Second Round victory over the Iowa State Cyclones to punch their ticket and remain alive in the Big Dance.
After a masterclass from Sean Pedulla and the Rebels, Ole Miss will once again look to survive and advance in March with a highly anticipated matchup against Tom Izzo's Spartans set for Friday.
Now, all eyes will be on a Sweet 16 showdown in Atlanta on Friday with a date against Michigan State set for 6:09 p.m. CT.
Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 2 Michigan State Spartans
The Start Time and How to Watch:
Start Time: 6:09 p.m. CT on Friday, March 28
Channel: CBS
Location: Atlanta (Ga.)
The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Michigan State Spartans
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- Ole Miss: (+3.5)
- Michigan State: (-3.5)
Moneyline:
- Ole Miss: (+150)
- Michigan State: (-180)
Over/Under: 144.5 (-110)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the clash in Atlanta as 3.5-point underdogs with Vegas favoring Tom Izzo's crew following an impressive Round of 32 victory over the New Mexico Lobos.
Beard's crew will have their backs against the wall with multiple expert model predictions, including ESPN's Basketball Power Index, favoring the Spartans on Friday night.
Chris Beard's Take: Teaching the Ways of Success
"I think, above all, I'm very competitive. And I think, above all, I don't try to think of words. I don't really care about people's feelings that I have a relationship with," Beard said on Sunday.
"So with the players, kind of a direct teaching. So, yeah, these players have allowed me to do that, just like as a coaching staff we have tried to reach the guys in the best way we can reach them. Some of these guys need that. They need the hard, direct message. Some of these guys need poise and confidence in moments."
