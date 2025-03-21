The Final Predictions: Ole Miss Basketball vs. North Carolina Tar Heels in Round One
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon with all eyes set to be on the highly anticipated matchup.
After a standout season in Oxford, Beard and Co. now look ahead towards the challenge that lies ahead in the "Big Dance" with the Tar Heels becoming the first foe on the schedule.
"In my opinion, the most important game in any tournament is the first game. It’s something Coach Knight talked about often. The first time he said it, I didn’t have to put it in my journal. I heard it, I thought about it, and I think about it every day since," Beard said on Thursday.
"For us, with our team, we set up every tournament as a four-team tournament. We never look that far ahead, whether it’s the conference tournament or now the national tournament. We’re in a four-team bracket here. We had to wait a couple days to find out who the fourth team was, North Carolina."
What are the expert model predictions? Can the Rebels come out on top?
A look into the preview and predictions for Friday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament.
The Preview and Predictions: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 North Carolina
How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET, March 21
Channel: TNT
Location: Milwaukee (Wisc.)
ESPN's Prediction: Ole Miss Rebels vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN Analytics Predictor: North Carolina
BPI Predicted Point Differential: 1.6
Ole Miss Win Probability: 43.7%
North Carolina Win Probability: 56.3%
BPI Matchup Quality: 87.0
What is the ESPN Basketball Power Index?
"The College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is," according to ESPN.
"Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
KenPom's Take:
KenPom Predicted Final Score: Ole Miss 78, North Carolina 77
KenPom Win Probability [Ole Miss]: 54%
NCAA Tournament First Round Slate:
Friday, March 21 (First Round/Round of 64)
(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. | CBS
(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. | truTV
(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. | TNT
(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. | TBS
(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's/American, 2:50 p.m. | CBS
(7) Saint Mary's vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. | truTV
(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina, 4:05 p.m. | TNT
(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. | TBS
(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. | TNT
(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. | CBS
(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. | TBS
(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. | truTV
(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. | TNT
(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 9:45 p.m. | TNT
(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. | TBS
(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. | truTV
