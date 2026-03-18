The NCAA Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Set to Open Postseason Run

The Ole Miss Rebels will open NCAA Tournament play this weekend with Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Co. set to square off against Gonzaga in the opening round.

After earning the No. 5 seed in the region, Ole Miss will travel up to Minneapolis alongside Gonzaga, Minnesota, and Wisconsin-Green Bay with the Rebels set to open Round 1 on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss will be led by All-American Cotie McMahon where the dynamic forward will look to make her presence felt for the Rebels against a fiery Gonzaga squad.

In her lone season at Ole Miss, McMahon has been a dominant force, averaging 19.9 points on 45.1% shooting, while adding 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. She elevated her play during the demanding SEC slate, posting averages of 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per contest.

With 675 total points so far this season, McMahon has recorded the fifth-most points by a Rebel in a single season. The senior has also scored 20 or more points in 19 games, tying Bianca Thomas (2009-10) for the second-most such performances in a single season in program history.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

The NCAA Tournament Bracket: 2026 Edition

Regional 1 – Fort Worth

Storrs

1. UConn vs. 16. UTSA

8. Iowa State vs. 9. Syracuse

Chapel Hill

5. Maryland vs. 12. Murray State

4. North Carolina vs. 13. Western Illinois

Columbus

6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Fairfield

3. Ohio State vs. 14. Howard

Nashville

7. Illinois vs. 10. Colorado

2. Vanderbilt vs. 15. High Point

Regional 2 – Sacramento

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

Regional 3 – Fort Worth

Austin

1. Texas vs. 16. Missouri State/Stephen F. Austin

8. Oregon vs. 9. Virginia Tech

Morgantown

5. Kentucky vs. 12. James Madison

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Miami (OH)

Louisville

6. Alabama vs. 11. Rhode Island

3. Louisville vs. 14. Vermont

Ann Arbor

7. NC State vs. 10. Tennessee

2. Michigan vs. 15. Holy Cross

Regional 4 – Sacramento

Columbia

1. South Carolina vs. 16. Southern/Samford

8. Clemson vs. 9. USC

Norman

5. Michigan State vs. 12. Colorado State

4. Oklahoma vs. 13. Idaho

Fort Worth

6. Washington vs. 11. South Dakota State

3. TCU vs. 14. UC San Diego

Iowa City

7. Georgia vs. 10. Virginia/Arizona State

2. Iowa vs. 15. Fairleigh Dickinson

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