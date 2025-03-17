The NCAA Tournament Buzz: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Earns No. 5 Seed
OXFORD, Miss. – For the fourth season in a row, Ole Miss women's basketball heard its name called on Selection Sunday for yet another trip to the Big Dance and its 21st NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
The No. 5 Rebels slotted in the Spokane Region, begin its tournament journey on Friday, March 21 in a first-round matchup in Waco, Texas, facing off against No. 12 Ball State.
If Ole Miss advances to the second round, it will either face off against No. 4 Baylor or No. 13 Grand Canyon.
In the past four seasons, Ole Miss has re-established itself as a national threat in posting four straight 20-win and 10-SEC win seasons.
The Rebels also secured two AP top 10 wins for the first time since the 2006-07 season after defeating No. 8 Kentucky and No. 7 LSU in Baton Rouge.
In year seven under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, the development of her players has been undeniable with Madison Scott earning All-SEC Second Team honors and Sira Thienou being named to the All-Freshman Team.
Making its 21st NCAA Tournament appearance, Ole Miss boasts 11 Sweet Sixteens and five Elite Eights in its 50 years of women's basketball, as McPhee-McCuin will head to the madness for her fifth time as a head coach.
The Rebels kick off tournament action versus the Cardinals from Ball State on Friday (March 21) with time and television to be announced.
(Via Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.