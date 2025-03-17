The NCAA Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Basketball Round One Start Time Revealed
OXFORD, Miss. – Following a season filled with historic moments and milestones, the Ole Miss men's basketball team was awarded with a No. 6 seed in the upcoming 2025 NCAA Tournament.
They will match up with the winner of No. 11 seed San Diego State vs. No. 11 seed North Carolina on Friday, March 21 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum.
The Rebels, who won 22 games this season including 10 in the SEC, were given the No. 6 seed in the South Region and are next to No. 3 Iowa State and No. 14 Lipscomb in their section of the bracket.
This marks the 10th NCAA Tournament berth for the Ole Miss program, and the highest seed they've earned since 2001 when the Rebels were a three seed in the big dance.
Among their victories during the regular season, Ole Miss picked up wins over fellow tournament teams Colorado State (No. 12 seed), BYU (No. 6 seed), Louisville (No. 8 seed), Georgia (No. 9 seed), Arkansas (No. 10 seed), Alabama (No. 2 seed), Texas (No. 11 seed), Kentucky (No. 3 seed), Oklahoma (No. 9 seed), and Tennessee (No. 2 seed).
The Friday Start Time:
The Rebels were ranked as high as No. 16 in the nation by the AP this season and earned a pair of top-five wins over No. 4 Alabama and No. 4 Tennessee.
This marks the fourth program head coach Chris Beard has guided to the NCAA Tournament (also Little Rock, Texas Tech, and Texas), joining an exclusive group of active head coaches to hit that mark including Steve Alford, Rick Barnes, John Calipari, Fran McCaffery, Rick Pitino, and Kelvin Sampson.
In five total appearances at the big dance, Beard has never lost a first-round game. He guided Texas Tech to the Elite Eight in 2018 and followed that up with a run to the National Championship game in 2019.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.