The Ole Miss Basketball Roster Moves: Rebels Receiving Good News for 2025-26 Roster
The Ole Miss basketball program continues receiving good news this offseason with all eyes on the Rebels' roster reconstruction in Oxford.
Last week, the program fended off the Texas A&M Aggies in order to retain head coach Chris Beard, but it didn't stop there.
Just days later, Ole Miss saw the dominoes begin to fall on the recruiting scene with the Rebels both retaining a critical component to the 2024-25 roster along with adding a portal pledge.
A look into the recent roster moves from Beard and Co. over the last 48 hours.
The Major Domino: Malik Dia Returns to Oxford
Ole Miss forward Malik Dia is set to return to Oxford for his final season of eligibility to suit up for Chris Beard and the Rebels, he revealed on Sunday.
Dia, one of six Ole Miss players to average double figures during the 2024-25 season, has "unfinished business" after a standout season with the program.
"We have unfinished business," he said in a social media statement. "This team, this program and Rebel Nation deserve a shot at a national championship, and I believe we have what it takes to make that dream a reality."
Now, he'll be back under Beard and Co. as one of the faces of the roster in Oxford following an impressive campaign.
Ole Miss is set to lose near double-digit seniors from last season; including impact pieces Sean Pedulla, Jaemyn Brakefield and multi-year Rebel Matthew Murrell.
The former Belmont and Vanderbilt transfer started all 36 games for Ole Miss while posting averages of 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a night.
“We’ve done an unbelievable job changing the direction of Ole Miss basketball,” Dia said after the Sweet 16 loss to Michigan State. “I know we’re not a big brand like Kentucky, Duke or Michigan State, but what we’ve done this year with (now-third-year head) coach (Chris) Beard, he’s changed the program.
“Not just him, but these players.”
It's set to be a critical offseason for the Rebels with 10 players departing Oxford with nine exercising their eligibility and one youngster hitting the Transfer Portal.
Portal Addition No. 1: Corey Chest
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels secured a commitment from LSU Tigers forward Corey Chest on Sunday, he revealed via social media.
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, after traveling across America from Louisiana to Missouri and back to the Bayou State, Chest has made the decision to take his talent to Oxford.
On Sunday, he revealed a commitment decision after garnering significant SEC interest while also visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies during his portal process.
Chest arrived in Oxford last Tuesday, according to his social media, to begin his visit with the Rebels. He checked out campus, met with the coaching staff and worked through a photoshoot sporting the Ole Miss colors.
Just days later, the talented Southeastern Conference transfer has revealed his commitment to Beard and the Rebels.
It's Ole Miss' first commitment of the offseason with Beard's program securing a talented rebounder with experience in the conference.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.