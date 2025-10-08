The Grove Report

The Ole Miss Basketball Schedule: ESPN, SEC Finalize TV Channels and Tip Times

Chris Beard and Co. gear up for a critical season in Oxford, looking to make a statement moving forward.

Zack Nagy

OXFORD, Miss. – ESPN and the SEC have announced the remainder of information for the 2025-26 men's basketball schedule, giving Ole Miss their conference midweek dates, tip times, and TV designations.

NON-CONFERENCE ACTION
A trio of non-conference games were picked up by television for Ole Miss, beginning with their third contest of the season when they host Memphis on Tuesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion and on the SEC Network.

On Sunday, December 21, the Rebels will travel to Greensboro, N.C. and take on NC State, which will air on ESPN beginning at noon CT. Finally, their home game with Alcorn State on Monday, December 29 will air on the SEC Network at 7 p.m.

PRIME TIME SPOTLIGHT
Ole Miss will be showcased on various ESPN stations throughout SEC action, beginning at Georgia on Wednesday, January 14 on ESPN2 or ESPNU at 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Ole Miss Rebels Basketball and Sean Pedulla.
The Rebels will be back in the national spotlight on Tuesday, January 20, when they host Auburn at 7 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion on ESPN or ESPNU.

That weekend, Ole Miss will head to Lexington, Ky. and face the Wildcats on Saturday, January 24 at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

On Tuesday, February 3, Ole Miss will be on ESPN2 for their 6 p.m. tipoff at Tennessee. That weekend they will travel to Texas for a Saturday game at 1 p.m. which will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

The basketball version of the Egg Bowl will hit national airwaves on Saturday, February 14 when they tip off at 5:30 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion and on ESPN or ESPN2.

Ole Miss basketball bench
The reigning national champions, Florida, will come to Oxford on Saturday, February 21 for an 11 a.m. game in the SJB Pavilion and air on ESPN or ESPN2.

The Rebels will play once more on the ESPN-family of stations, when they take on Vanderbilt in Nashville on Wednesday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNews.

All other games during conference play will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Following a season with record-setting attendance numbers, anticipation for the upcoming 2025-26 season is high. Renewals for season tickets are available now for the next year for previous season ticket holders. New season tickets can be purchased at OleMissTix.com.

