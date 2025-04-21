The Rundown: Breaking Down Ole Miss Basketball's 2024-25 Season Under Chris Beard
The 115th season of Ole Miss men's basketball was a memorable one, as the 2024-25 team left an indelible mark on the program.
The Rebels recorded their second-straight 20-win season in as many years under head coach Chris Beard, punching their ticket to the 2025 NCAA Tournament where they matched the program's furthest run in the postseason with a Sweet 16 appearance.
Their 24 wins are tied for the third-most in a single season at Ole Miss and included numerous ranked victories, defeating two AP top-five teams in the same year for the first time.
They picked up 10 wins during SEC action, largely regarded as one of the best conferences in college basketball history. The Rebels matched up with 14 ranked teams including six top-five teams, both of which are the most in a single season in program history.
This past season's team left their mark in more than just winning and success, setting numerous statistical records here at Ole Miss:
• Broke the record for most three-point field goals made in a single season with 300.
• Best assist-to-turnover ratio in a single season at 1.57.
• Lowest turnovers per game average in a single season at 9.0.
• Second-most steals in a single season with 315.
• Tied for second-most free throws made in a single season with 561.
• Tied for third-most points scored in a single season with 2,779.
• Tied for third-most wins in a single season with 24.
• Third-most assists in a single season with 509.
• Fourth-most field goals made in a single season with 959.
• Tied for eighth-most SEC wins in a single season with 10.
The exciting season for the program led to the highest average attendance, average student attendance, and most season tickets sold in the SJB Pavilion during 2024-25.
