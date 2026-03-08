SEC Tournament Schedule Update: Ole Miss WBB Falls, Texas Advances to Title Game
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels ran out of gas on Saturday night in Greenville (S.C.) with the Texas Longhorns ultimately capturing an 85-66 win in the SEC Tournament Semifinal clash.
In what became a matchup where the Rebels were battling from behind from the jump, McPhee-McCuin and Co. were unable to get over the hump against a talented Longhorns squad.
With the win, the stage is now set in the SEC Tournament Championship Game with the Rebels preparing for Selection Sunday next week in order to see the program's NCAA Tournament seeding fate.
What ultimately unfolded in the SEC Tournament this week? Which teams will square up in the SEC Title Game on Sunday?
The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket:
Wednesday, March 4 – First Round
Broadcaster: SEC Network
- Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64
- Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68
- Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49
- Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48
Thursday, March 5 – Second Round
Broadcaster: SEC Network
- Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61
- Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64
- Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57
- Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64
Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals
Broadcaster: ESPN, SEC Network
- Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64
- Game 10: No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78
- Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78
- Game 12: No. 3 Texas 83, No. 11 Alabama 60
Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals
Broadcaster: ESPN2
- Game 13: No. 1 South Carolina 83, No. 4 LSU 77
- Game 14: No. 3 Texas 85, No. 7 Ole Miss 66
Sunday, March 8 – Championship Game
Broadcaster: ESPN
- Game 15: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns - 3 p.m. ET
Now, all eyes will be on Sunday's Title Game clash between the Gamecocks and Longhorns in a rematch from a season ago. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.
