SEC Tournament Schedule Update: Ole Miss WBB Falls, Texas Advances to Title Game

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels ran out of gas on Saturday night in Greenville (S.C.) with the Texas Longhorns ultimately capturing an 85-66 win in the SEC Tournament Semifinal clash.

In what became a matchup where the Rebels were battling from behind from the jump, McPhee-McCuin and Co. were unable to get over the hump against a talented Longhorns squad.

With the win, the stage is now set in the SEC Tournament Championship Game with the Rebels preparing for Selection Sunday next week in order to see the program's NCAA Tournament seeding fate.

What ultimately unfolded in the SEC Tournament this week? Which teams will square up in the SEC Title Game on Sunday?

The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket:

Wednesday, March 4 – First Round

Broadcaster: SEC Network

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64

No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64 Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68

No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68 Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49

No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49 Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

Thursday, March 5 – Second Round

Broadcaster: SEC Network

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61

No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61 Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64

No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64 Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57

No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57 Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

Broadcaster: ESPN, SEC Network

Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64

No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64 Game 10: No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78

No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78 Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78

No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78 Game 12: No. 3 Texas 83, No. 11 Alabama 60

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

Broadcaster: ESPN2

Game 13: No. 1 South Carolina 83, No. 4 LSU 77

No. 1 South Carolina 83, No. 4 LSU 77 Game 14: No. 3 Texas 85, No. 7 Ole Miss 66

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

Sunday, March 8 – Championship Game

Broadcaster: ESPN

Game 15: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns - 3 p.m. ET

Now, all eyes will be on Sunday's Title Game clash between the Gamecocks and Longhorns in a rematch from a season ago. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: