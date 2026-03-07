Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss Basketball Stunned Late in 64-61 Loss to South Carolina

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men's basketball team came up one possession short in its regular season finale, falling at the buzzer to South Carolina 61-64, Saturday afternoon at the SJB Pavilion.

Meechie Johnson's 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left lifted the Gamecocks past the home team.

South Carolina (13-18, 4-14 SEC) would jump out to an early 12-3 lead, connecting on 5-of-8 field goals to start. Ole Miss (12-19, 4-14 SEC) would chip away, cutting the deficit to four and force a Carolina timeout with 6:33 to play in the half.

The two teams would trade scores the remainder of the period as Malik Dia and AJ Storr would combine for 19 of Ole Miss' 28 first-half points.

The Rebels would generate six first half steals, tying a season best. South Carolina would take a 34-28 lead into the halftime break.

Ole Miss would open the second half with a 10-0 run, taking a 38-37 lead with 15:28 on the clock.

However, South Carolina would answer with an 8-0 run of their own over 2:31 to regain a 44-40 advantage at the under 12 media timeout.

The Rebels would trim the lead again before the visitors would stretch it to nine with 4:48 remaining. Ole Miss kept clawing back as James Scott and Patton Pinkins delivered two quick scores to make it 60-55 Gamecocks with 3:10 remaining in regulation.

The margin became two as Dia would score his 20th point with 1:35 to go. Another Dia tip in would tie it at 61 with a minute to play. Ole Miss would set up for the last shot, but a turnover gave the ball back to South Carolina with five seconds left.

Out of a timeout, Meechie Johnson would take the inbound pass full court and deliver the winning shot.

Ole Miss will await its fate for the SEC tournament in Nashville, which begins next Wednesday, March 11.

NOTABLES

- Dia's game-high 22 points marked his ninth game scoring 20 or more this season and his fifth 20-point performance in the last seven contests.

- Ole Miss collected 10 steals, their sixth game this season with 10 or more.

- Eduardo Klafke led the Rebels on the glass with six rebounds, his fifth game this season leading the team in rebounding.

- Ilias Kamardine led Ole Miss in passing for the 21st game this season with four helpers.

