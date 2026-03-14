The SEC Tournament Schedule and Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball, Arkansas Stay Alive
In this story:
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels' historic SEC Tournament run continues after taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night to remain alive in Nashville.
In what has become a "Cinderella run" for the Rebels, Beard and Co. are cruising in postseason play with Ole Miss now one game away from the SEC Tournament Championship Game.
"I know many of you haven't followed our season other than the win/loss record. I know that's not easy to look at. But we played some good basketball. We can play with anybody in this league," Beard said on Friday.
"We played Alabama in Oxford, Mississippi several weeks ago. Basically tied game at halftime. One-possession game about 10 minutes left. They hit us with a haymaker. The final score wasn't reflective of what the game really was."
Now, with the SEC Tournament winding down, the bracket has updated with the Ole Miss Rebels headlining a historic week in Nashville.
The SEC Bracket Update:
*All Times Eastern*
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82
Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61
Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66
Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72
Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62
Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72
Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 9: No. 1 Florida 71, No. 9 Kentucky 63
Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt 75, No. 5 Tennessee 68
Game 11: No. 15 Ole Miss 80, No. 2 Alabama 79
Game 12: No. 17 Arkansas 82, Oklahoma 79
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 13: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 14: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN
More Ole Miss News:
Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss
The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20