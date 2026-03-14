The SEC Tournament Schedule and Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball, Arkansas Stay Alive

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels' historic SEC Tournament run continues after taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night to remain alive in Nashville.

In what has become a "Cinderella run" for the Rebels, Beard and Co. are cruising in postseason play with Ole Miss now one game away from the SEC Tournament Championship Game.

"I know many of you haven't followed our season other than the win/loss record. I know that's not easy to look at. But we played some good basketball. We can play with anybody in this league," Beard said on Friday.

"We played Alabama in Oxford, Mississippi several weeks ago. Basically tied game at halftime. One-possession game about 10 minutes left. They hit us with a haymaker. The final score wasn't reflective of what the game really was."

Now, with the SEC Tournament winding down, the bracket has updated with the Ole Miss Rebels headlining a historic week in Nashville.

The SEC Bracket Update:

*All Times Eastern*

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62

Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72

Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida 71, No. 9 Kentucky 63

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt 75, No. 5 Tennessee 68

Game 11: No. 15 Ole Miss 80, No. 2 Alabama 79

Game 12: No. 17 Arkansas 82, Oklahoma 79

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 13: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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