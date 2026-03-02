The SEC Women's Tournament and How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Earns Strong Seed
In this story:
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels have earned the No. 7 seed in the 2026 SEC Women's Tournament after wrapping up the 2025-26 season with a 21-10 (8-8 SEC) record.
Ole Miss will travel to Greenville, South Carolina, for the 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, which is set to begin Wednesday, March 4.
The Rebels will get a first-round bye as the seventh seed, and will play on Thursday, March 5, against either 15th-seeded Auburn or 10th-seeded Texas A&M on the SEC Network.
After a challenging finish to the regular season after facing a daunting schedule feating multiple Top-25 opponents, the Rebels will now be presented with an opportunity to bounce back in the postseason with the SEC Tournament up first on the docket.
What does the 2026 SEC Tournament bracket look like? What are the best ways to watch from Greenville (S.C.)?
The SEC Tournament Bracket and How to Watch:
Wednesday, March 4 – First round
- Game 1 | #16 Arkansas vs. #9 Kentucky | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network
- Game 2 | #13 Mississippi State vs. #12 Florida | 1:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Game 3 | #15 Auburn vs. #10 Texas A&M | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Game 4 | #14 Missouri vs. #11 Alabama | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Thursday, March 5 – Second round
- Game 5 | G1 winner vs. #8 Georgia | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network
- Game 6 | G2 winner vs. #5 Oklahoma | 1:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Game 7 | G3 winner vs. #7 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Game 8 | G4 winner vs. #6 Tennessee | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals
- Game 9 | G5 winner vs. #1 South Carolina | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Game 10 | G6 winner vs. #4 LSU | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Game 11 | G7 winner vs. #2 Vanderbilt| 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Game 12 | G8 winner vs. #3 Texas | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals
- Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Sunday, March 8 – Championship
- Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push
Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe
Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20