The SEC Women's Tournament and How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Earns Strong Seed

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels have earned the No. 7 seed in the 2026 SEC Women's Tournament after wrapping up the 2025-26 season with a 21-10 (8-8 SEC) record.

Ole Miss will travel to Greenville, South Carolina, for the 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, which is set to begin Wednesday, March 4.

The Rebels will get a first-round bye as the seventh seed, and will play on Thursday, March 5, against either 15th-seeded Auburn or 10th-seeded Texas A&M on the SEC Network.

After a challenging finish to the regular season after facing a daunting schedule feating multiple Top-25 opponents, the Rebels will now be presented with an opportunity to bounce back in the postseason with the SEC Tournament up first on the docket.

What does the 2026 SEC Tournament bracket look like? What are the best ways to watch from Greenville (S.C.)?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

The SEC Tournament Bracket and How to Watch:

Wednesday, March 4 – First round

Game 1 | #16 Arkansas vs. #9 Kentucky | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 2 | #13 Mississippi State vs. #12 Florida | 1:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 3 | #15 Auburn vs. #10 Texas A&M | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 4 | #14 Missouri vs. #11 Alabama | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Thursday, March 5 – Second round

Game 5 | G1 winner vs. #8 Georgia | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 6 | G2 winner vs. #5 Oklahoma | 1:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 7 | G3 winner vs. #7 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 8 | G4 winner vs. #6 Tennessee | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

Game 9 | G5 winner vs. #1 South Carolina | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 10 | G6 winner vs. #4 LSU | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 11 | G7 winner vs. #2 Vanderbilt| 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 12 | G8 winner vs. #3 Texas | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, March 8 – Championship

Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: