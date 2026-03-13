The Updated SEC Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners Stay Alive

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are heading to the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals after taking down the Georgia Bulldogs 76-72 on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.).

Malik Dia led the way for the Rebels down the stretch with 17 total points in Round 2 where the veteran guard is now averaging 19.9 points per game over the last nine contests - now lifting Ole Miss in postseason play.

"I thought our guys were dialed in. First-half defense was about as well as it could be. Second half, like all good teams, we knew Georgia was going to get aggressive," Beard said on Thursday.

"A lot of our misfortune was self-inflicted. I just want to recognize the guys did a really good job the last five, six minutes of the game.

"Obviously, Georgia had a lot of fouls to give at that point, so their defense was super aggressive. I thought, for the most part, we were really good with ball security in the last three or four minutes."

Now, Ole Miss is heading to the quarterfinals with a clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide on deck for Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Which teams remain alive in the SEC Tournament?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket:

*All Times Eastern*

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62

Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72

Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky| 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee| 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss| 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma| 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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