The Updated SEC Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners Stay Alive
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are heading to the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals after taking down the Georgia Bulldogs 76-72 on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.).
Malik Dia led the way for the Rebels down the stretch with 17 total points in Round 2 where the veteran guard is now averaging 19.9 points per game over the last nine contests - now lifting Ole Miss in postseason play.
"I thought our guys were dialed in. First-half defense was about as well as it could be. Second half, like all good teams, we knew Georgia was going to get aggressive," Beard said on Thursday.
"A lot of our misfortune was self-inflicted. I just want to recognize the guys did a really good job the last five, six minutes of the game.
"Obviously, Georgia had a lot of fouls to give at that point, so their defense was super aggressive. I thought, for the most part, we were really good with ball security in the last three or four minutes."
Now, Ole Miss is heading to the quarterfinals with a clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide on deck for Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Which teams remain alive in the SEC Tournament?
The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket:
*All Times Eastern*
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82
Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61
Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66
Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72
Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62
Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72
Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky| 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee| 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN
Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss| 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma| 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN
More Ole Miss News:
Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss
The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20