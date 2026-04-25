Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Elite EDGE, Alabama Crimson Tide Target

Collierville (Tenn.) four-star edge rusher Antwan Jackson is back in Oxford on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the coaching staff turns up the heat.

Jackson has surged up the recruiting rankings this offseason where he now checks in as the No. 27 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-350 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, as his rise continues with multiple heavy-hitters fighting for his services.

Jackson rounded out the 2025 season with 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven pressures, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception where he immediately piqued the interest of multiple powerhouse schools - including the Ole Mis Rebels.

Fast forward to Saturday and Jackson made his way back down to Oxford for a quick visit as the Ole Miss Rebels continue chipping away at the coveted defender with SEC powers fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch this offseason.

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide are building momentum this offseason for the Tennessee native with the SEC program recently receiving a prediction to land his commitment when it's all said and done.

Jackson recently took a trip over to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) for an unofficial visit with the Crimson Tide as the SEC rival surges in his recruitment process this offseason, but Golding and the Rebels staff aren't backing down - hosting Jackson on multiple unofficial visits this offseason.

Ole Miss has also locked in an official visit with Jackson where he will take a multi-day stay to Oxford in June amid an aggressive pursuit from Golding and the Rebels coaching staff.

Now, all eyes are on the coveted Tennessee native with the Ole Miss Rebels continuing to intensify their pursuit for Jackson - along with other top targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as official visit season arrives this offseason.

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